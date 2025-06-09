Senzo Meyiwa trial lawyer ditches court to compete in Comrades Marathon, here's where he finished

Advocate Charles Mnisi, a prominent legal figure in the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, has come under scrutiny after completing the 2025 Comrades Marathon, an 89-kilometre ultramarathon, with a finishing time of 10 hours, 42 minutes and four seconds.

This comes as the State is expected to present fresh evidence in the decade-long case that has been plagued by delays.

Mnisi's request was promptly denied by the presiding judge, Ratha Mokgoatlheng, who expressed visible frustration and alleged that similar requests may not be treated equally across racial lines

The Black Lawyers Association (BLA) has called out Mokgoatlheng, claiming that he launched an unprecedented attack on black legal professionals.

"The National Executive Committee of the BLA places it on record that we strongly reject the assertion made by Judge Mokgoatlheng that seeks to compare black and white lawyers in the carrying out of their duties, especially in court," said BLA secretary general, Takalani Chris Mamathuntsha.

"What is indisputable is that black lawyers are extremely capable, excellent and high-level professionals."