Senzo Meyiwa trial lawyer ditches court to compete in Comrades Marathon, here's where he finished
Advocate Charles Mnisi, a prominent legal figure in the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, has come under scrutiny after completing the 2025 Comrades Marathon, an 89-kilometre ultramarathon, with a finishing time of 10 hours, 42 minutes and four seconds.
This comes as the State is expected to present fresh evidence in the decade-long case that has been plagued by delays.
Mnisi's request was promptly denied by the presiding judge, Ratha Mokgoatlheng, who expressed visible frustration and alleged that similar requests may not be treated equally across racial lines
The Black Lawyers Association (BLA) has called out Mokgoatlheng, claiming that he launched an unprecedented attack on black legal professionals.
"The National Executive Committee of the BLA places it on record that we strongly reject the assertion made by Judge Mokgoatlheng that seeks to compare black and white lawyers in the carrying out of their duties, especially in court," said BLA secretary general, Takalani Chris Mamathuntsha.
"What is indisputable is that black lawyers are extremely capable, excellent and high-level professionals."
Mamathuntsha went on to say that the judge's remarks on black lawyers have frightened BLA members across the country.
"We are extremely disappointed that this conduct by the judge is a repeat, as he did a similar act last year in June, for which he apologised. We further call on the JP of the division to reign in on this conduct and secure the sanctity of the court and the criminal justice system.
"The trial at hand is for an icon of our sporting fraternity, admired by many countrywide and internationally. The family and society deserve justice and closure of this long-standing matter. The BLA stands side by side with society to demand justice for the late Senzo Meyiwa."
Mnisi's participation in the iconic race, held on June 8, has reignited controversy over his commitment to the high-profile trial.
Earlier last week, Mnisi submitted a request for the trial to be adjourned on Monday, June 9, citing the need to recover from the physically taxing event and to travel back.
"I know this may affect the proceedings in the above-mentioned matter, but may I apologise in advance for the inconvenience to be occasioned by this request," he said in an email.
Mokgoatlheng, who expressed visible frustration and shock over Mnisi's request.
Mokgoatlheng asked: "It's not even a letter; it is written in an email...I don't know what I must do because I've been told, 'I'm not coming to court on Monday; I'll be driving back'. What is this?"
He went on to say that he would not respond. "If Mr Mnisi does not want to come to court on Monday, that is his business. I will be in court and the judge president expects me to be in court."
