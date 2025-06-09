SAPS officer facing kidnapping and extortion charges appears in Bloemfontein court
A 42-year-old police officer, Nzima Philemon Adoons appeared before the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court in connection with the alleged kidnapping of Kamogelo Baukudi (pictured).
Image: SAPS
A Free State policeman, linked to the alleged abduction of 19-year-old Kamogelo Baukudi, made his first court appearance before the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Monday.
Nzima Philemon Adoons, 42 faces charges of kidnapping and extortion after allegedly soliciting a ransom from the parents of the missing teenager. His matter was postponed to Friday, June 13 for a formal bail application.
This was confirmed by provincial spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, Mojalefa Senokoatsane who stated: "Please note that the matter involving the accused, Nzima Philemon Adoons, who is charged with kidnapping and extortion has been postponed to June 13 for bail information. The accused is remanded in custody until his next court appearance."
On Monday, the Free State Department of Education welcomed the arrest of the suspected officer implicated in the alleged abduction and kidnapping of the teenager from the Martie du Plessis Special School in Bloemfontein.
It has been reported that Baukudi was kidnapped in Vereeniging on Thursday, June 5 by two men who had impersonated police officers.
The provincial education department spokesperson, Howard Ndaba commended the police for their swift action in apprehending one of the alleged suspects.
"We commend the swift and diligent action taken by law enforcement agencies in this matter, demonstrating their commitment to protecting our learners. Our thoughts and support are with Kamogelo and his family during this traumatic experience.
"We trust that justice will be served, and the perpetrator will face the full consequences of their actions. We encourage anyone with information that may assist in the investigation to come forward and cooperate with the authorities. The safety and well-being of our learners remains our top priority. Let's work together to ensure our learners' safety and security," Ndaba said.