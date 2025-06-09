Reflecting on Gandhi's legacy: 132 years since a defining moment
Director of the National Gandhi Libray from New Delhi,India Professor Annamalai Alagan addresses guests at the 132nd anniversary of Mohandas Gandhi forcibly ejected at the Pietermaritburg railway station.
Image: Rajesh Jantilal
A solemn commemoration was held at Pietermaritzburg railway station this week to mark the 132nd anniversary of a pivotal moment in the life of Mahatma Gandhi.
In 1893, Gandhi, then a 23-year-old lawyer, was forcibly removed from a first-class train compartment despite holding a valid ticket, after a white passenger objected to his presence.
The incident occurred during a journey from Durban to Pretoria and is widely regarded as the catalyst for Gandhi’s lifelong commitment to non-violent resistance.
The commemorative event was co-hosted by the Indian Consulate in Durban and the Pietermaritzburg Gandhi Foundation. Among those in attendance was Gandhi's granddaughter, Dr Ela Gandhi.
Gandhi's granddaughter lays flowers at a plaque at the 132nd anniversary of Mohandas Gandhi forcibly ejected at the Pietermaritburg railway station.
Image: Rajesh Jantilal
Speakers reflected on the lasting significance of Gandhi’s message. Professor Annamalai Alagan, director of the National Gandhi Library in New Delhi, said, "The movement for a greater revolution started at this very station, where Gandhi demonstrated the power of non-violence."
A local community activist emphasised the values of equality, compassion, perseverance, and Ubuntu, noting their roots in Gandhi's struggle.
Gandhi spent 21 years in South Africa, where he mobilised the Indian community in peaceful protest against racial discrimination.
His philosophy of non-violence later formed the foundation of India’s independence movement and influenced global figures including Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King Jr.
Following India's independence in 1947, Gandhi was formally recognised as the 'Father of the Nation'.
Indian High Commissioner Prabhat Kumar described Gandhi's life and legacy as a universal source of inspiration.
"Gandhi epitomised his message: 'Be the change you wish to see in the world'," he said.
IOL News
Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.
Related Topics: