Reflecting on Gandhi's legacy: 132 years since a defining moment

Director of the National Gandhi Libray from New Delhi,India Professor Annamalai Alagan addresses guests at the 132nd anniversary of Mohandas Gandhi forcibly ejected at the Pietermaritburg railway station.

A solemn commemoration was held at Pietermaritzburg railway station this week to mark the 132nd anniversary of a pivotal moment in the life of Mahatma Gandhi.

In 1893, Gandhi, then a 23-year-old lawyer, was forcibly removed from a first-class train compartment despite holding a valid ticket, after a white passenger objected to his presence.

The incident occurred during a journey from Durban to Pretoria and is widely regarded as the catalyst for Gandhi’s lifelong commitment to non-violent resistance.

The commemorative event was co-hosted by the Indian Consulate in Durban and the Pietermaritzburg Gandhi Foundation. Among those in attendance was Gandhi's granddaughter, Dr Ela Gandhi.