Prepare for winter: South African farmers warned of changing weather patterns

Winter planting begins under uncertain skies as farmers brace for shifting rainfall patterns and rising fire risks across South Africa.

The Department of Agriculture has issued a seasonal advisory warning South African farmers to prepare for a winter season marked by shifting rainfall patterns, drying veld, and increased fire risks, even as dam levels remain relatively high across the country.

According to the Seasonal Climate Watch issued by the South African Weather Service on June 4, above-normal rainfall is expected in the south-western parts and eastern coastal areas during mid-winter.

However, during late winter and early spring, only the eastern coastal areas may still receive above-normal rainfall, while the outlook for the south-western regions shifts to below-normal.

In light of this, the Department advises farmers in winter crop regions to proceed carefully.

“Winter crop farmers are advised to wait for sufficient moisture before planting and stay within the normal planting window,” said Moses Rannditsheni, Director of Communication Services.

“In areas where above-normal rainfall is anticipated, it should be noted that not all areas might receive the anticipated above-normal rainfall that is well distributed. Therefore, caution should be exercised.”