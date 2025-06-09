Prepare for winter: South African farmers warned of changing weather patterns
Winter planting begins under uncertain skies as farmers brace for shifting rainfall patterns and rising fire risks across South Africa.
The Department of Agriculture has issued a seasonal advisory warning South African farmers to prepare for a winter season marked by shifting rainfall patterns, drying veld, and increased fire risks, even as dam levels remain relatively high across the country.
According to the Seasonal Climate Watch issued by the South African Weather Service on June 4, above-normal rainfall is expected in the south-western parts and eastern coastal areas during mid-winter.
However, during late winter and early spring, only the eastern coastal areas may still receive above-normal rainfall, while the outlook for the south-western regions shifts to below-normal.
In light of this, the Department advises farmers in winter crop regions to proceed carefully.
“Winter crop farmers are advised to wait for sufficient moisture before planting and stay within the normal planting window,” said Moses Rannditsheni, Director of Communication Services.
“In areas where above-normal rainfall is anticipated, it should be noted that not all areas might receive the anticipated above-normal rainfall that is well distributed. Therefore, caution should be exercised.”
Rannditsheni further warned that those relying on irrigation need to act responsibly.
“Farmers using irrigation should reduce the planting area in line with water restrictions in their zones. The weather and climate forecasts should be followed regularly to make informed decisions.”
As the veld dries out in many areas, livestock farmers are also urged to implement adaptive strategies.
“Livestock farmers are advised to reduce stock in areas where there is overstocking to be in balance with available grazing and rotate the camps,” Rannditsheni said.
“Livestock should also be provided with additional feed, as well as relevant licks.”
He stressed the importance of health and safety for animals.
“Enough water points should be provided for the livestock on the farm and shelter during bad weather conditions, as well as during frigid conditions.”
The advisory highlights a rising risk of veld fires, made worse by the dry conditions.
“The creation and maintenance of fire belts should be prioritised along with adherence to veld fire warnings,” said Rannditsheni.
“Episodes of cold spells and localised flooding resulting from frontal systems are likely to continue occurring during winter and measures should be prepared.”
To ensure readiness across the agricultural sector, the Department says it will continue to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to raise awareness and support farmers in understanding and using early-warning systems for disaster risk mitigation.
IOL News