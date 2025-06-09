Over R6 million raised for charities at the Comrades Marathon

The CHOC Cows were looking udderly amoozing at their water point in Hillcrest. Image: Supplied

Over R6 million has been raised under the Comrades Marathon Association’s Amabeadibeadi Charity Drive. These are the Childhood Cancer Foundation South Africa (CHOC), SANParks Honorary Rangers, Community Chest, Rise Against Hunger, Hillcrest AIDS Centre Trust (HACT) and Childline KwaZulu-Natal. CHOC Cows manager Jayde McCarthy said: “We did super well with our cows being absolutely amoozing!!!!”

On Monday morning, McCarthy said they had raised R2,5m. “Our highest fundraiser is Ida van de Wetering, who has raised R165k to date.”

The CHOC Cows at their water point in Hillcrest during the Comrades Marathon. Image: Supplied

McCarthy expressed gratitude to Van de Wetering and said they were proud of her. McCarthy mentioned that they had approximately 300 runners, but she had not yet checked their performance.

McCarthy said it is incredibly motivating to remember they were doing this for children battling cancer. On Sunday, the CHOC Cows had a water point in Hillcrest, with an 'amoozing' vibe with fun, dancing, mooing and cow bells.

“It was amoozing! There was cow print everywhere, the supporters were phenomenal, handing out high fives, hugs, nutrition, hydration and mootivation! Our sponsor, Balwin, made that spot possible, and we are so grateful!” McCarthy exclaimed.

The SANParks Honorary Rangers team at their watering hole in Camperdown. Image: SANParks Honorary Rangers/ Facebook

Ahead of the marathon, SANParks Honorary Rangers’ Peter Zietsman said the 98th edition of the Comrades Marathon was their second opportunity to be of assistance and participate and become beneficiaries. SANParks Honorary Rangers had a watering hole in Camperdown with two huge blow-up elephants.

Zietsman said that due to fiscal limitations, SANParks has certain capital expenditure requirements that cannot be fulfilled within the current fiscal period. “So what we do is we launch projects like this and we collect funds that we are able to fill those gaps of needs for SANParks, so they can reach their objectives in terms of community responsibilities and things like that,” Zietsman said. “So it’s financial, it’s boots on the ground, it’s activities providing assets for SANParks to function correctly.”

The Community Chest team at their refreshment station. Image: Community Chest/ Facebook

Community Chest executive director Gordon McDonald said: “That money will be spent on early childhood development (ECD) because there’s a critical problem with children not getting enough early education, and they’re not finishing school, and they’re not going to university and entering into the cycle of poverty. “Good early childhood development, nutritious food, and good school stimulation programs are absolutely vital if you want to give a child a chance in life, and every child in every community deserves that chance.”