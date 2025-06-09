Missing aircraft in KZN: All three passengers confirmed dead
"Investigation launched after Pyper Cherokee aircraft tragedy in KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: Supplied
The Pyper Cherokee aircraft that went missing on Sunday with has been found. However, the Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre (ARCC) has announced that all three passengers aboard, have been found dead.
The aircraft which left the Virginia Airport at around 3pm was reportedly operated by a student pilot.
"ARCC informed us that they will be handing over the matter to the South African Police Service's (SAPS) Accident and Incident Investigation Division and the South African Civil Aviation Authority for the official investigation.
"We express our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased passengers," said MEC for Transport and Human Settlements in KZN, Siboniso Duma.
Duma went on to say that the death of the student pilot is a loss to the industry.
"Losing such a young great leader with a promising career in the aviation industry, under such circumstances, is not only tragic but devastating."
While the investigation is still ongoing, Duma said that the severe weather patterns in the province may have been a contributing factor.
The aircraft with the registration of ZSKFB did not reach its intended destination and was last tracked flying over Ladysmith, heading south towards either Pietermaritzburg or Greytown.
IOL News
