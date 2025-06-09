Missing aircraft in KZN: All three passengers confirmed dead

The Pyper Cherokee aircraft that went missing on Sunday with has been found. However, the Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre (ARCC) has announced that all three passengers aboard, have been found dead.

The aircraft which left the Virginia Airport at around 3pm was reportedly operated by a student pilot.

"ARCC informed us that they will be handing over the matter to the South African Police Service's (SAPS) Accident and Incident Investigation Division and the South African Civil Aviation Authority for the official investigation.

"We express our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased passengers," said MEC for Transport and Human Settlements in KZN, Siboniso Duma.