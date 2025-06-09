Man falls to his death from Hotel Sky rooftop in Cape Town

A man lost his life after reportedly jumping from the rooftop of Hotel Sky, in Cape Town, Western Cape.

In a heart-wrenching incident on Monday afternoon, a man lost his life after reportedly jumping from the rooftop of Hotel Sky, in Cape Town, Western Cape.

According to reports, the man bought a ticket for the Sky-HI ride before jumping off the building

Local authorities have implemented road closures while they meticulously process the site of the incident.

Commuters in and around the area are advised to approach with caution. Significant delays are expected as traffic is rerouted to facilitate emergency procedures and investigative efforts.

Provincial police spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk, confirmed the incident and said the man's body was found in the afternoon, just before 4pm.

"A post-mortem will be conducted to determine race, age and cause of death. An inquest was registered for investigation. Crime scene experts and Cape Town Central SAPS detectives are currently on the scene at the mentioned address combing the area for clues," added van Wyk.

