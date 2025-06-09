KZN police probe circumstances around Comrades Marathon runner's disappearance

Moira Harding was found in Durban's Point Waterfront area after going missing following yesterday's Comrades Marathon

Police in KwaZulu-Natal are piecing together the circumstances around the disappearance of Comrades Marathon runner, Moira Harding.

The 54-year-old runner, from Kommetjie in the Western Cape, was reported missing after friends and family were unable to locate her at the end of the event.

IOL initially reported that Harding completed the race 5pm.

After failing to find her, a missing persons report was opened at the local police station, kicking off a full-scale search.