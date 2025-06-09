KZN police probe circumstances around Comrades Marathon runner's disappearance
Moira Harding was found in Durban's Point Waterfront area after going missing following yesterday's Comrades Marathon
Police in KwaZulu-Natal are piecing together the circumstances around the disappearance of Comrades Marathon runner, Moira Harding.
The 54-year-old runner, from Kommetjie in the Western Cape, was reported missing after friends and family were unable to locate her at the end of the event.
IOL initially reported that Harding completed the race 5pm.
After failing to find her, a missing persons report was opened at the local police station, kicking off a full-scale search.
She was eventually found by staff from the National Sea Rescue Institute, in Durban's Point Waterfront area.
Garrith Jamieson, spokesperson at ALS Paramedics, said they received multiple calls just after 7am on Monday morning.
He said paramedics, together with police Search and Rescue and Metro Police Search and Rescue proceeded to the end of Point Road near the NSRI base.
"On arrival paramedics found the critically injured runner lying on the side of the jetty. Immediately, Advanced Life Support paramedics worked to stabilise the runner at the scene before the decision was made to bring in an aeromedical Helicopter to rapidly transport the patient to a hospital for the urgent care that she required," Jamieson said.
According to provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, officers are investigating.
"The woman is currently in hospital and although she was found with no visible injuries, police will await the medical report, which will determine police's next course of action," he said.
