Joburg and Ekurhuleni on high alert as extreme winter weather intensifies

The City of Joburg and the City of Ekurhuleni are preparing for brutal winter conditions, with officials on high alert. Image: SA Weather Services

With extreme weather conditions expected to continue until Wednesday, the City of Joburg as well as the City of Ekurhuleni have reported that their officials are on high alert and are ready to respond to any weather-related emergencies. Overnight, some parts of Gauteng were hit by rain and temperatures are expected to drop after the South African Weather Service issued an orange alert level 6 for disruptive snowfall expected over the high-lying areas of the Eastern Cape and KZN. As a result, residents across Gauteng have been urged to continue to exercise caution when using heating devices.

This comes as the city of Joburg has confirmed the death of three people who lost their lives in separate fire incidents across the city. EMS spokesperson, Robert Mulaudzi has urged residents to exercise caution when using household appliances including heating devices such as heaters, braizers and paraffin stoves urging them not to leave them unattended while in use to prevent fire incidents at home. "We have already recorded three people who lost their lives in two separate fire incidents in Soweto, one in Mapetla (a 51-year-old) and two in Braamfischerville where (two children, aged 6 and 8) so residents are encouraged to continue to ensure that heating devices are used safely during these extremely cold temperatures.

Ahead of the severe drop in temperatures, spokesperson for the City of Ekurhuleni (CoE), Disaster and Emergency Management Services (DEMS), William Ntladi indicated that the significant and drastic drop in daytime temperatures is expected in many areas around the country including in Ekurhuleni. "With such freezing cold weather conditions it is foreseen by DEMS that residents will be using heating appliances extensively in the battle against severe cold. Due to that, structural fires are eminent. While the city remains vigilant to deal with any emergency and educating people through the winter awareness campaign in different areas around the city, DEMS calls on residents to play their part on fire safety practices. Resilient communities are judged by fewer numbers of incidents even with extreme cold weather conditions. Understanding how to protect yourself, your loved ones and properties will make a difference in staying safe and alive,” Ntladi said.