G20 Sherpas convene in South Africa to shape urban policy

Tshwane Mayo Dr Nasiphi Moya and Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero brief the media about the forthcoming U20 Sherpa gathering to be held in Tshwane. Image: Oupa Mokoena/Independent Newspapers

Over the next few days, 96 U20 Sherpas from G20 member cities will be leading discussions and crafting policy recommendations - hosted by the Cities of Tshwane and Johannesburg. The Group of Twenty (G20) is an international forum for global economic and financial cooperation, bringing together the world's largest economies and South Africa holds the presidency of the G20 this year. The City is ready for this landmark occasion, Tshwane Executive Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya said. She gave the assurance that the City of Tshwane, where this first Urban 20 Sherpa Meeting and African Mayors Assembly will take place - a first on African soil - is geared for the occasion. “This is a landmark moment for our capital city. It is also a turning point in the story of how cities, particularly African cities, are stepping forward to shape the future of our urban world,” Moya said during a media briefing on Monday.

It is the first time the Urban 20 convenes on the African continent. Moya said it comes at a time when the global context demands urgency, unity, and bold leadership. Cities will align their voices and set out a shared vision for urban progress. “Across South Africa and around the world, cities are grappling with the interconnected challenges of climate change, inequality, and economic strain. These pressures require more than conversation. They call for coordination, commitment, and action.” Moya added that by hosting the U20 Sherpa Meeting and the African Mayors Assembly, we are ensuring that Africa’s voice is not only present but actively shaping the G20 agenda at the highest level.

She explained that while the issues we face are global, the most effective solutions are local. Cities are where policy meets reality. “African cities, with all their complexity, determination, and creativity, are central to building a more just and sustainable future.” The U20 will for the first time also take place alongside a dedicated African Mayors Assembly - a platform for addressing our continent’s specific priorities. From climate adaptation to equitable service delivery, the Assembly will ensure that Africa’s urban agenda is meaningfully reflected in the final Communiqué, Moya said. As part of this week’s programme, the U20 Schools Legacy Programme will also be launched at Groenkloof Nature Reserve. It aims to equip young people with the practical skills, exposure, and inspiration they need to succeed in a rapidly changing world. On June 14, some of the City’s most iconic sites, such as the Union Buildings, Dinokeng Game Reserve, and Freedom Park, will be showcased to the delegates attending the U20 meeting scheduled for later this week..

Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero meanwhile explained that four priorities are tabled that would anchor the U20 agenda—each deeply reflective of South Africa’s developmental trajectory but also resonant with global urban realities. The first is economic opportunities and urban financing, which will focus on unlocking investment pipelines for cities and closing the growing infrastructure gap. Climate action and urban resilience will also come under the spotlight, recognising that cities must be proactive planners in an age of climate disruption.