FOUND: Relief as missing Comrades Marathon runner, Moira Harding is found

The local running community has breathed a collective sigh of relief after reports circulated that Moira Harding has been found.

IOL reported that Harding vanished after completing the Comrades Marathon in Durban on Sunday.

A family friend confirmed to IOL that Harding is from Kommetjie in Cape Town.

At this stage, it is alleged Harding was spotted in the Point Waterfront area. Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics confirmed that emergency teams are treating her.

"She was found after a wide-scale search was initiated for her. Paramedics, police and Metro Police managed to locate the runner. She is in a critical condition and is being stabilised at the scene before she will be taken to hospital for further care," Jamieson said.

*This is a developing story.

IOL