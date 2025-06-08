Ramaphosa and ANC leaders pay tribute to struggle stalwart Dr Dean Tshenuwani Farisani

President Cyril Ramaphosa and other ANC leaders have paid tribute to Dr Tshenuwani Farisani who was given a special official funeral on Saturday Image: Presidency

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described ANC stalwart, Dr Tshenuwani Dean Farisani as a dedicated public servant, a mentor and a man who committed his life to uplifting disadvantaged communities. Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at Farisani’s funeral, held at the University of Venda in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, on Saturday where scores of mourners including Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba, minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni and many other dignitaries paid their last respects to the revered ANC stalwart during a Special Official Provincial Funeral Category Two.

"Here is a reflective message. A funeral of a man of highest stature. As we say farewell to this remarkable soul. We should celebrate a life that is well-lived. A life that is lived with conviction. with purpose and extra-ordinary vision. Dean Farisani was not just a leader in title, but a beacon of hope, integrity and justice and he adhered to his principles. We honour him for that, and we thank him for having been such as great gift," he said. During his eulogy, Ramaphosa also described Farisani as a visionary who was committed to fighting poverty and empowering poor communities stating: "Dean Farisani soon became attracted to liberation theology, and its message that the true Christian faith demands active resistance to all forms of oppression and solidarity with the poor.”

Ramathuba described Farisani as a father figure who will be remembered as someone who was close to the poor and chose to live among them. "Ordinary people from all walks of life, especially in this province will be described as a father who raised us. I can attest to his teachings which shaped many of us. If you look at the Lutheran church, most of us who are active politically, it was mainly his teaching which groomed us to understand what the meaning of serving is, "she said.

"Today we honour the memory of Reverend Tshenuwani Simon Farisani, a monumental figure in the revolution and an altruistic leader who devoted his life to the struggle and the pursuit of an improved life for our citizen "He mobilised the entire church to fight apartheid. We did not celebrate him enough during his lifetime. As we lay him to rest, we need to commit ourselves that we will not allow his contribution to be diminished," said Ntshaveni. Last week, on hearing for the former Speaker of the Limpopo Provincial Legislature's death, Ramaphosa expressed his deep sadness at the passing of the renowned theologian, freedom fighter, and human rights activist, who passed away at 76 following an illness.