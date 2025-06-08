Police officer arrested in connection with the kidnapping of 19-year-old Kamogelo Baukudi
A 42-year-old police sergeant has been detained following the kidnapping of Kamogelo Baukudi (pictured) last Thursday morning.
Image: SAPS
The Free State police have confirmed that a police sergeant has been detained in connection with the disappearance of 19-year-old Kamogelo Baukudi.
According to national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the SAPS had initially reported that people impersonating police had kidnapped the teenager on Thursday, 5 June.
Mathe said after further investigation, Free State police uncovered that the white Toyota Hilux GD6 is SAPS property, and a 42-year-old policeman was subsequently arrested.
"The SAPS had initially reported that fake cops had kidnapped Kamogelo Baukudi. Upon further investigation a Sergeant has been arrested. This is highly disappointing and unacceptable," Mathe stated.
Brigadier Motansie Makhele stated that the suspect will be charged with kidnapping with the possibility that more charges might be added.
"We can confirm that a 42-year-old official has been taken into custody," he stated.
Free State police commissioner Lt-Gen Baile Motswenyane indicated that their investigation has entered a crucial phase stating.
"The involvement of any SAPS member in criminal acts will not be tolerated. Culprits will be held accountable — even if they are within our own ranks."
Baukudi, was a Grade 11 learner from Martie Du Plessis Special School in Fichardtpark.
Free State Department of Education spokesperson Howard Ndaba said that the department had sent professionals to provide mental health support to the pupils at Martie Du Plessis Special School in Fichardtpark.