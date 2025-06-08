Police officer arrested in connection with the kidnapping of 19-year-old Kamogelo Baukudi

A 42-year-old police sergeant has been detained following the kidnapping of Kamogelo Baukudi (pictured) last Thursday morning.

The Free State police have confirmed that a police sergeant has been detained in connection with the disappearance of 19-year-old Kamogelo Baukudi.

According to national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the SAPS had initially reported that people impersonating police had kidnapped the teenager on Thursday, 5 June.

Mathe said after further investigation, Free State police uncovered that the white Toyota Hilux GD6 is SAPS property, and a 42-year-old policeman was subsequently arrested.

"The SAPS had initially reported that fake cops had kidnapped Kamogelo Baukudi. Upon further investigation a Sergeant has been arrested. This is highly disappointing and unacceptable," Mathe stated.