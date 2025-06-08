'No mask mandates yet', but precautions urged as flu and Covid subvariant spread
Health experts urge caution as new COVID variants and flu circulate this winter. Mask up if symptomatic and avoid large gatherings to protect vulnerable groups.
Image: FILE
As South Africa heads into the 2025 winter season, the South African Medical Association (SAMA) and international health experts are raising awareness about rising flu cases and emerging COVID-19 Omicron subvariants, including NB1.8.1, currently detected in multiple countries.
SAMA chairperson, Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, clarified in a recent interview with Newzroom Afrika that while there is no formal call to reintroduce mask mandates, precautionary measures remain important.
He said, “If you have symptoms, whether flu symptoms or similar symptoms, it’s always good to protect those that are around you by putting on a mask, but making sure that you don’t attend gatherings, large gatherings, if you have flu symptoms.”
The new COVID-19 variants are being closely monitored worldwide, with the World Health Organisation classifying NB1.8.1 as a variant under observation, said Mzukwa.
“We’re looking at its spread, its severity, but it’s early days. There’s nothing to worry about at the moment,” Mzukwa said.
He said while COVID-19 continues to circulate at low, endemic levels in South Africa, the main concern remains protecting vulnerable individuals, particularly those with underlying health conditions.
The alarm would only be raised if hospitalisations increase or healthcare facilities come under significant pressure.
Addressing pandemic fatigue, Mzukwa highlighted the importance of ongoing public education: “It is critical for the medical association and other organisations to continue educating the public, not to make them panic, but to say there is this that we’re facing.”
He also stressed the importance of vaccination, especially for flu: “It is very important that we encourage communities to get vaccinated, especially for flu, so that if you are in a vulnerable group, you can be protected against severe illness.”
With flu season in full swing, Mzukwa urged responsible behavior to limit the spread: “If your child has flu symptoms, don’t send them to school. You need to protect other children, especially those with underlying medical conditions.”
He reminded the public that masks are not just for COVID: “Masks were not only meant for COVID. It was also meant for the flu. If you’ve got flu symptoms, you protect other people in the workplace and the community.”
Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel
IOL News