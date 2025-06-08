Gayton McKenzie faces backlash from Ahmed Kathrada Foundation over 'threats to civil society'

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation slammed Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, for threatening to shut down civil society organisations. Image: BackpagePix

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation (AKF) has slammed Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, for threatening to shut down it and other civil society organisations. McKenzie made these remarks in a recent interview with the Paris-based English-language quarterly magazine, Africa Report, where he was speaking about the Afrikaner's resettling in the United States, xenophobia and his 2029 leadership vision. McKenzie recently sparked controversy by calling for the dismissal of foreign nationals working in departments under his authority, with many including the AKF and other prominent civil society organisations, criticising him for being xenophobic.

During the interview, McKenzie told Africa Report that he would get rid of illegal foreigners and he would close down charities that are anti-government, adding that the country needs patriotic charities. When asked if that included AKF, McKenzie said the foundation is a disgrace to the memory of the anti-apartheid activist, adding that he had never heard them speaking about the poorest of the poor not having jobs.

The foundation said these comments are a direct attack on the values of the country’s democracy, the rule of law, and the rights of civil society organisations to operate freely in South Africa. “Minister McKenzie’s contempt for our Constitution and the rule of law is serial and sinister. His most recent threats follow the equally dangerous and unlawful directive he issued earlier in May, instructing the dismissal of all foreign nationals employed in entities within his department, under the threat of firing the CEOs of those entities. "These actions were, and remain, entirely without legal foundation and constitute a clear violation of both South Africa’s Constitution and its labour laws,” said the foundation.

“It is not just the threat to shut down the AKF that we resist, but the broader pattern of Minister McKenzie’s abuse of power. He tells us without shame and repeatedly that a government in which he holds office is one in which his personal whims should hold sway rather than the democratic principles he is sworn to defend,” the foundation said, adding that his actions are not just unlawful, they are dangerous to the social cohesion, stability, and growth of our country. The foundation accused McKenzie of seeking to justify his illegal actions under the guise of advocating for the poor. "A Minister who abuses his power and disregards the Constitution cannot credibly claim to be serious about addressing the very real and grave issues of unemployment, poverty, and inequality in our country. A Minister who actively seeks to alienate the residents of those markets in which our goods, services and industry must find uptake is not a Minister serious about creating jobs or economic growth.”

The foundation said the real threats to South Africa’s future are not the civil society organisations that speak out against harmful, fact-free policies. Nor are they from those foreign nationals lawfully present in South Africa. It said the true threats are those who, like Minister McKenzie, actively undermine the rule of law, sow divisions and pursue populist agendas at the cost of the common good.