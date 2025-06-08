Friends and family desperately search for missing Comrades Marathon runner, Moira Harding
Se-Anne Rall|Published
1min
Cape runner Moira Harding has been reported missing
Image: Facebook
A search is under way for Moira Harding, a female runner who vanished after completing the Comrades Marathon, in Durban on Sunday.
Harding is believed to have completed the race just before 5pm and has not been seen since.
A family friend confirmed to IOL that Harding is from Kommetjie in Cape Town.
Moira Harding completed the race in close to 11 hours on Sunday
Image: Facebook
She was seen wearing her yellow running vest, with black and white stripes in the middle, bearing her Comrades number - M33485, and black tights.
Anyone with information on Harding's whereabouts is urged to contact 082 064 3030.
*This is a developing story
