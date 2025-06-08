IOL Logo
Sunday, June 8, 2025
Friends and family desperately search for missing Comrades Marathon runner, Moira Harding

Se-Anne Rall|Published

Cape runner Moira Harding has been reported missing

Image: Facebook

A search is under way for Moira Harding, a female runner who vanished after completing the Comrades Marathon, in Durban on Sunday. 

Harding is believed to have completed the race just before 5pm and has not been seen since. 

A family friend confirmed to IOL that Harding is from Kommetjie in Cape Town. 

 

Moira Harding completed the race in close to 11 hours on Sunday

Image: Facebook

She was seen wearing her yellow running vest, with black and white stripes in the middle, bearing her Comrades number - M33485, and black tights. 

Anyone with information on Harding's whereabouts is urged to contact 082 064 3030.

*This is a developing story

[email protected]

