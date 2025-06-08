Fake payslips, Real cars: Eastern Cape man gets suspended sentence in R600k fraud

A 56-year-old man from the Eastern Cape, found guilty of vehicle fraud, has been sentenced to six years' imprisonment, which has been wholly suspended.

A 56-year-old man from the Eastern Cape, found guilty of vehicle fraud, has been sentenced to six years' imprisonment, which has been wholly suspended.

Zamile Nongogo was sentenced in the East London Commercial Crimes Court.

Nongogo was arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) in October 2019 alongside his accomplice, Thobani Mabizela.

According to Hawks, Nongogo was the mastermind who aided undeserving vehicle finance applicants by facilitating and creating false pay slips for the applicants applying to purchase vehicles.

This was between January 2018 and February 2019.