Fake payslips, Real cars: Eastern Cape man gets suspended sentence in R600k fraud
A 56-year-old man from the Eastern Cape, found guilty of vehicle fraud, has been sentenced to six years' imprisonment, which has been wholly suspended.
Zamile Nongogo was sentenced in the East London Commercial Crimes Court.
Nongogo was arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) in October 2019 alongside his accomplice, Thobani Mabizela.
According to Hawks, Nongogo was the mastermind who aided undeserving vehicle finance applicants by facilitating and creating false pay slips for the applicants applying to purchase vehicles.
This was between January 2018 and February 2019.
Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said: "Supporting documents were submitted to a financial institution in East London. Subsequently, vehicles worth over R600,000 were approved and successfully purchased after the aforesaid documents were verified telephonically with the fabricated employers.
"However, vehicles were officially handed over to their clients, with no single instalment made. The banks discovered discrepancies in all the documents submitted by the accused and his acquaintance, hence the matter was reported to the Hawks."
Mabizela was found guilty in April and is awaiting his sentencing on June 30, 2025.
Nongogo was sentenced to six years in jail, which was wholly suspended for five years on condition that he is not found guilty of fraud.
"However, he is still facing trials in other matters, so he will remain behind bars."
Additionally, Nongogo was declared unfit to possess a firearm.
