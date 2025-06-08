Children ejected from jumping castle at Krugersdorp school festival recovering well
A strong gust of wind lifted an unsecured jumping castle at a Krugersdorp school festival, injuring two children. Both were hospitalised and later discharged. The incident was caught on TikTok.
Image: File
Two young children who were seen soaring through the air in a viral video after a jumping castle was swept up by strong winds are now recovering well, according to Protearif Laerskool in Krugersdorp.
The shocking incident took place on Saturday, May 31, 2025, during the school’s Protea Fees festival, when an unsecured inflatable was lifted off the school field by a powerful gust of wind, with the children still inside.
A video, which has since gone viral, captures the inflatable structure suddenly rising into the sky before both children are seen falling mid-air. The video has drawn widespread reactions from social media users across South Africa.
According to reports, “The inflatable structure, allegedly insecure, was lifted by a gust of wind while two junior jumpers were still inside. Both children fled from the airborne castle as it tumbled above the school ground.”
In a statement, Protearif Laerskool shared an encouraging update about the children's condition:
“It is with great gratitude that we are happy to share the very good news with you: The two children who sustained injuries on Saturday, May 31, during the freak accident at the Protea Fees, were discharged from the hospital on Saturday (31/5) and Tuesday (3/6) respectively,” the school said.
“The necessary trauma counselling was given to both children, as well as their co-learners who experienced the event.”
The school also expressed heartfelt appreciation to the community:
“Thank you very much for everyone’s positive support, help, and prayers! What a privilege that Protearif Primary School can always rely on our parents and the wider Krugersdorp community to stand together!”
The viral clip sparked a wave of reactions online, with the video prompting comparisons to similar incidents, including one referenced in a Netflix series about a fatal jumping castle accident.
One user, @Ms Diva, commented, “Reminds me of the Netflix series of jumping castle flying away and fatally wounding some kids and parents filing criminal/lawsuit against the host parent…crazy.”
Another, @Anuchca, saw the silver lining, joke, “Those 2 kids will tell the coolest story for the rest of their lives. ‘I was in a flying castle, imagine’, thank goodness they are okay.”
''Omg reminds me of THE ACCIDENT on Netflix so it’s real,'' said another user @NaomieTshabalala.
South African humor shone through as well, with @Chris Nkomana posting, “Imagine not being from South Africa.''
