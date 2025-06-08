Children ejected from jumping castle at Krugersdorp school festival recovering well

A strong gust of wind lifted an unsecured jumping castle at a Krugersdorp school festival, injuring two children. Both were hospitalised and later discharged. The incident was caught on TikTok.

Two young children who were seen soaring through the air in a viral video after a jumping castle was swept up by strong winds are now recovering well, according to Protearif Laerskool in Krugersdorp.

The shocking incident took place on Saturday, May 31, 2025, during the school’s Protea Fees festival, when an unsecured inflatable was lifted off the school field by a powerful gust of wind, with the children still inside.

A video, which has since gone viral, captures the inflatable structure suddenly rising into the sky before both children are seen falling mid-air. The video has drawn widespread reactions from social media users across South Africa.

According to reports, “The inflatable structure, allegedly insecure, was lifted by a gust of wind while two junior jumpers were still inside. Both children fled from the airborne castle as it tumbled above the school ground.”