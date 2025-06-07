'Shoot at police at your peril' - KZN's top cop General Mkhwanazi unveils tough crime-fighting plan
KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has issued a stern warning to criminals—"shoot at police at your peril"—as he unveiled the province's intensified crime-fighting strategy. Speaking at the SAPS Excellence Awards, Mkhwanazi emphasized action over planning, pledging more police visibility, faster responses, and a crackdown on illegal liquor outlets driving violent crime.
Image: DOCTOR NGCOBO/INDEPENDENT NEWSPAPERS
KwaZulu-Natal's top cop, General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, outlined their crime-fighting plans at the province's excellence awards on Friday.
"Policing is an ever-demanding job, and there is little to no room for complacency, let alone failure."
He said, despite the pressures faced by police and public expectations, the SAPS were committed to putting their best foot forward with the sole aim of creating a safe and secure KwaZulu-Natal.
"In this province, we believe in spending less time in meetings, so that time is spent with boots on the ground, amongst the communities.
"We want to spend less time planning but come up with effective strategies that will allow our officers to have more time executing the plan.
"What our people want is the action, the impact."
Mkhwanazi said that police officers have been working hard to confront hardened criminals.
"If sentiments from residents are anything to go by, police in KwaZulu-Natal are on the right track.
Speaking about recent cases where criminals have shot at police, Mkhwanazi said: "The message remains the same: Shoot at police officers at your peril. He who starts the song must know the tune."
"We witnessed a grieving pain in the faces and voices of surviving relatives of those seven family members who were brutally shot and killed at Hlokozi in Highflats. We promised a speedy reaction from police, and we delivered.
"The family got closure when police uncovered the suspects. We would have loved to listen to what the suspects would have said in court, but four of them chose to fight with police, and the results were as expected."
In recognising police officers at the awards, Mkhwanazi praised cops for the closure of unregulated liquor outlets.
"Statistics have proven time and again that alcohol is a massive contributor to violent crimes across the country."
IOL News