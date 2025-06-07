'Shoot at police at your peril' - KZN's top cop General Mkhwanazi unveils tough crime-fighting plan

KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has issued a stern warning to criminals—"shoot at police at your peril"—as he unveiled the province's intensified crime-fighting strategy. Speaking at the SAPS Excellence Awards, Mkhwanazi emphasized action over planning, pledging more police visibility, faster responses, and a crackdown on illegal liquor outlets driving violent crime.

"Policing is an ever-demanding job, and there is little to no room for complacency, let alone failure."

He said, despite the pressures faced by police and public expectations, the SAPS were committed to putting their best foot forward with the sole aim of creating a safe and secure KwaZulu-Natal.

"In this province, we believe in spending less time in meetings, so that time is spent with boots on the ground, amongst the communities.

"We want to spend less time planning but come up with effective strategies that will allow our officers to have more time executing the plan.

"What our people want is the action, the impact."