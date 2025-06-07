Eskom power grid stable ahead of cold front

Eskom maintains grid stability amid rising winter demand, with emergency reserves deployed and key units returning to service ahead of a cold spell forecasted to grip much of the country.

Eskom says that the power system remains stable and resilient despite occasional constraints, with emergency reserves in place to meet rising electricity demands during peak periods.

Eskom spokesperson Daphney Mokoena said, “The power system remains stable and continues to demonstrate resilience.''

She added that “adequate emergency reserves are in place and are being strategically deployed to support demand during the morning and evening peak periods, particularly as the country prepares for a forecasted cold spell in the coming week.”

This comes as the South African Weather Service has issued several warnings for cold weather conditions across the country. The colder temperatures are expected to increase electricity usage as residents try to stay warm.

Mokoena noted that Eskom is taking proactive steps by planning the return of 2 550MW of generation capacity ahead of the evening peak on Monday, June 9, 2025, to help stabilise the grid further.

''We plan to return a total of 2,550MW of generation capacity to service ahead of the evening peak on Monday, 9 June 2025, to further stabilise the grid.''