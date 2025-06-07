Eskom power grid stable ahead of cold front
Eskom maintains grid stability amid rising winter demand, with emergency reserves deployed and key units returning to service ahead of a cold spell forecasted to grip much of the country.
Image: Timothy Barnard /Independent Newspapers
Eskom says that the power system remains stable and resilient despite occasional constraints, with emergency reserves in place to meet rising electricity demands during peak periods.
Eskom spokesperson Daphney Mokoena said, “The power system remains stable and continues to demonstrate resilience.''
She added that “adequate emergency reserves are in place and are being strategically deployed to support demand during the morning and evening peak periods, particularly as the country prepares for a forecasted cold spell in the coming week.”
This comes as the South African Weather Service has issued several warnings for cold weather conditions across the country. The colder temperatures are expected to increase electricity usage as residents try to stay warm.
Mokoena noted that Eskom is taking proactive steps by planning the return of 2 550MW of generation capacity ahead of the evening peak on Monday, June 9, 2025, to help stabilise the grid further.
''We plan to return a total of 2,550MW of generation capacity to service ahead of the evening peak on Monday, 9 June 2025, to further stabilise the grid.''
From 30 May to 5 June, the utility saw a decrease in its Planned Capability Loss Factor (PCLF), from an average of -4 883MW the previous week to -4 035MW.
"This improvement supported the recovery of the Energy Availability Factor (EAF), which has fluctuated between 61% and 64% since Monday. Month-to-date, the EAF stands at 60.42%," she said.
Mokoena said unplanned outages remain a challenge, averaging 14,644MW last week—1,644MW above Eskom’s base case of 13,000MW.
As of June 6, Mokoena said unplanned outages stood at 13,855MW, while available generation capacity was 28,875MW (excluding 720MW from Kusile Unit 6).
There has been a marked drop in diesel usage. The Open-Cycle Gas Turbine (OCGT) load factor decreased to 6.31% this week, down from 12.70% the previous week.
According to the Winter Outlook issued on May 5, 2025, loadshedding is unlikely if unplanned outages remain below 13,000MW. If outages rise to 15,000MW, Eskom may resort to Stage 2 loadshedding for a maximum of 21 days during the 153-day winter period.
With demand rising, Eskom is also urging the public to help prevent avoidable outages.
Mokoena cautioned, “Protect transformers this winter—avoid illegal connections and prevent power failures.”
She noted that illegal connections and electricity theft frequently lead to equipment failures and long outages, sometimes requiring load reduction to protect the network.
Eskom has also encouraged customers to buy electricity only from Eskom-accredited vendors and to regularise their electricity usage. Eligible households are urged to register for free basic electricity with their local municipalities.
“Eskom will provide an update on Friday, June 13, 2025, or promptly communicate any significant changes as soon as they occur.”
Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel
IOL Politics
Related Topics: