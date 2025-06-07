Comrades Marathon weather alert : Runners urged to prepare for changing conditions

The Comrades Marathon will start cool and overcast in Pietermaritzburg, warming through the day. Expect gusty winds and possible light rain in Durban. Stay prepared with hydration, layers, and caution.

The eThekwini Municipality and South African Weather Service (SAWS) have issued an advisory urging all participants and supporters of the Comrades Marathon to prepare for changing weather conditions on Sunday, 8 June, as weather is expected to play a significant role on race day.

This comes as thousands of runners take on the ultramarathon from Pietermaritzburg to Durban.

According to SAWS, the race will begin in Pietermaritzburg under “a blanket of thick, overcast skies,” with early morning temperatures around 13°C and a cool breeze from the southeast. Conditions will gradually warm to a high of 23°C by midday.

As the route descends toward Durban, temperatures are forecast to range from 17°C in the morning to 25°C in the afternoon.

However, SAWS cautions that a cold front is expected to approach the coast, bringing an increased risk of light rain and gusty winds by late afternoon, with winds reaching up to 40 km/h along the beachfront.