Comrades Marathon weather alert : Runners urged to prepare for changing conditions
The Comrades Marathon will start cool and overcast in Pietermaritzburg, warming through the day. Expect gusty winds and possible light rain in Durban. Stay prepared with hydration, layers, and caution.
Image: Leon Lestrade / Independent Media
The eThekwini Municipality and South African Weather Service (SAWS) have issued an advisory urging all participants and supporters of the Comrades Marathon to prepare for changing weather conditions on Sunday, 8 June, as weather is expected to play a significant role on race day.
This comes as thousands of runners take on the ultramarathon from Pietermaritzburg to Durban.
According to SAWS, the race will begin in Pietermaritzburg under “a blanket of thick, overcast skies,” with early morning temperatures around 13°C and a cool breeze from the southeast. Conditions will gradually warm to a high of 23°C by midday.
As the route descends toward Durban, temperatures are forecast to range from 17°C in the morning to 25°C in the afternoon.
However, SAWS cautions that a cold front is expected to approach the coast, bringing an increased risk of light rain and gusty winds by late afternoon, with winds reaching up to 40 km/h along the beachfront.
The eThekwini Municipality has urged runners and supporters to prepare accordingly, stating:
“In light of these conditions, runners are encouraged to take note of the below safety guides and preparedness guidance:
• Hydration and nutrition: Despite the cool temperatures, wind and humidity can lead to dehydration. Runners should hydrate regularly and consume electrolytes.
• Clothing: Wear breathable, moisture-wicking layers. A light windbreaker is recommended, especially for the early morning and late afternoon.
• Footwear: Ensure shoes have good grip, as wet roads may become slippery in Durban later in the day.
• Supporters: Bring rain gear, wind protection, and warm clothing, especially if stationed near the finish line in Durban.
• Transport and travel: Be cautious of strong winds and possible wet roads on the N3 and coastal routes. Allow extra travel time.”
The municipality noted that SAWS will continue to monitor weather developments and issue further updates as necessary.
Participants and the public are encouraged to stay informed through SAWS social media platforms: X (@SAWeatherService), Facebook (South African Weather Service), or other supported channels.
Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel
IOL News