923 killed last June - RTMC warns youth ahead of long weekend

The Road Traffic Management Corporation urges young drivers to reduce speed, avoid drinking and driving, and maintain safe distances this Youth Month

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has urged young people to exercise extreme caution on South Africa’s roads as the Youth Day long weekend and school winter holidays approach.

In a road safety awareness drive launched this June, the RTMC is calling on youth to take active steps to protect their lives and those of others during a period historically marked by high road fatality rates.

Over the past four years, road fatalities during June have averaged 1,044 deaths annually.

Although fatalities decreased to 833 in June 2023, this figure climbed again to 923 in 2024.

"Worryingly, trends show that young people aged 20 to 39 make up more than half of daily road crash fatalities in South Africa", the RTMC said in a statement.

RTMC spokesperson, Simon Zwane, warns that "the most common type of crash relates to accidents with pedestrians, hit and run type of accidents and single vehicle overturn and head on collisions", trends they are working to change drastically.