923 killed last June - RTMC warns youth ahead of long weekend
The Road Traffic Management Corporation urges young drivers to reduce speed, avoid drinking and driving, and maintain safe distances this Youth Month
The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has urged young people to exercise extreme caution on South Africa’s roads as the Youth Day long weekend and school winter holidays approach.
In a road safety awareness drive launched this June, the RTMC is calling on youth to take active steps to protect their lives and those of others during a period historically marked by high road fatality rates.
Over the past four years, road fatalities during June have averaged 1,044 deaths annually.
Although fatalities decreased to 833 in June 2023, this figure climbed again to 923 in 2024.
"Worryingly, trends show that young people aged 20 to 39 make up more than half of daily road crash fatalities in South Africa", the RTMC said in a statement.
RTMC spokesperson, Simon Zwane, warns that "the most common type of crash relates to accidents with pedestrians, hit and run type of accidents and single vehicle overturn and head on collisions", trends they are working to change drastically.
They have also highlighted the danger zone: weekends between Saturday and Sunday, especially between 17h00 and 21h00, when most fatalities occur.
The RTMC calls on young people to "reduce high speeds, avoid drunken driving," and act responsibly behind the wheel.
With winter weather contributing to hazardous driving conditions, including rain, snow, mist, and black ice, the RTMC has outlined key safety tips:
- Inspect brakes and lights: Ensure brakes are functioning correctly. Check that all lights are working properly, including headlights, taillights, and signal lights.
- Plan your route: Check the weather forecast and road conditions. Plan your route to avoid areas known for hazardous road conditions.
- Keep a safe following distance: Your stopping distance on wet roads increases from what it usually is. Driving too close to the next car in front of you is a terrible idea.
- Use fog lights: Use fog lights to increase visibility and help other drivers to see you.
- Take your time: When driving in wet road conditions, give yourself enough time by leaving much earlier to avoid speeding.
- Stay informed: Listen to local news or use apps and information channels to stay updated on weather and traffic conditions.
- Avoid cruise control: Do not use cruise control on slippery roads. Maintain full control of your vehicle to respond quickly to sudden changes in road conditions.
- Drive smoothly: Avoid sudden movements like quick acceleration or braking.
- Use your headlights: Turn on your headlights even during daylight for increased visibility.
- Be mindful of road conditions: Be aware of potential hazards like stray animals
Tyre maintenance is also a key focus. The RTMC stresses that "tyre tread depth is at a minimum of 1.6mm. Grip starts to reduce on anything under 3mm."
Drivers are urged to check their tyres before travelling, said Zwane.
Zwane has further warned of “snowy and slippery conditions from black ice or thin invisible ice on the paved roads, along the high mountainous areas of the Eastern Cape, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal”.
Misty conditions are expected in parts of Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Western Cape.
