KZN Cogta MEC prepares for extreme weather challenges during Comrades Marathon

The KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance & Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi has confirmed that the province is ready to deal with the cold front this weekend which will affect the 98th Comrades Marathon.
On Friday, Buthelezi said that after receiving alerts from the South African Weather Service (Saws) on Thursday, disaster management centres were activated to ensure a coordinated response and issue the early warning notifications.
Saws predicted very cold weather in KZN starting Sunday evening and lasting until Tuesday. The province was also mentioned as one of eight provinces where disruptive snowfall is likely.
"As a department, we would like to reassure all runners, spectators, visitors, businesses, motorists and residents that our disaster management teams are fully prepared to respond to any incidents that may result from the extreme weather," said the MEC.
He went on to say that the Joint Operations Cluster (JOC), comprising law enforcement agencies, emergency services, municipalities, and social partners have been activated.
"Our teams will be closely monitoring all routes, especially as runners and spectators begin their return journeys from Sunday evening after the conclusion of the race.
"We are relieved that the Saws forecasts predominantly mild to warm and windy conditions with partly cloudy to cloudy skies for the duration of the Comrades Marathon itself."
Buthelezi urged all road users to exercise extreme caution this weekend, especially when driving in windy, rainy, or snowy conditions.
"Municipalities will continue to monitor road conditions, and where necessary, closures will be announced, with traffic redirected to safer routes. Our social partners are also ready to deploy relief to strategically identified high-risk areas, especially along major travel routes," he added.
Buthelezi reiterated his trust in the disaster management staff and partners to work diligently to alleviate the effects of extreme weather.
"We urge all citizens to remain calm, follow official directives disseminated through various channels, and cooperate fully with emergency personnel. In times of crisis, the spirit of ubuntu and community support becomes our greatest strength."
