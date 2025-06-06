KZN Cogta MEC prepares for extreme weather challenges during Comrades Marathon

SIGCINIWE Cold front forecasted for Comrades Marathon weekend: What you need to know.

The KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance & Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi has confirmed that the province is ready to deal with the cold front this weekend which will affect the 98th Comrades Marathon.

On Friday, Buthelezi said that after receiving alerts from the South African Weather Service (Saws) on Thursday, disaster management centres were activated to ensure a coordinated response and issue the early warning notifications.

Saws predicted very cold weather in KZN starting Sunday evening and lasting until Tuesday. The province was also mentioned as one of eight provinces where disruptive snowfall is likely.

"As a department, we would like to reassure all runners, spectators, visitors, businesses, motorists and residents that our disaster management teams are fully prepared to respond to any incidents that may result from the extreme weather," said the MEC.