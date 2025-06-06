DA demands answers after Crime Intelligence CFO vanishes amid R45 million property scandal
Major-General Philani Lushaba, the Chief Financial Officer of Crime Intelligence unit allegedly vanished amid R45 million scandal.
Major-General Philani Lushaba, the Chief Financial Officer of the South African Police Service (SAPS) Crime Intelligence unit, has allegedly vanished just as authorities were preparing to question him about his involvement in financial misconduct linked to properties valued at over R45 million.
According to the Democratic Alliance (DA) member of Parliament, Dianne Kohler Barnard, Lushaba failed to report for duty on the morning of 6 June.
Barnard said the alleged disappearance comes just as the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Investigating Directorate sought to question him, reportedly over a multi-million Rand property scandal.
At the heart of the scandal, are two high-value acquisitions: a luxury boutique hotel in Pretoria North, purchased for R22.7 million, and a commercial property in Berea, Durban, acquired for R22.8 million.
According to Barnard, the purchases were reportedly authorised by Lushaba and Crime Intelligence head, Major-General Dumisani Khumalo, without consulting the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure.
"The scale of spending, the lack of transparency, and the irregular process raise serious questions about possible corruption and abuse of public funds," Barnard added.
Barnard said the party has now submitted parliamentary questions to the Minister of Police to determine the contents of the IGI’s report and to establish whether further misconduct has been uncovered.
"The IGI’s report must now serve as a turning point. Without urgent action to remove corrupt elements from senior management, there can be no hope of restoring credibility to SAPS’ intelligence function - or protecting South Africans from organised crime and criminal capture.
"Law enforcement agencies must treat this matter with the urgency it deserves. The DA will continue to pursue accountability and ensure that those responsible are brought to book," said Barnard.
*This is a developing story.
