DA demands answers after Crime Intelligence CFO vanishes amid R45 million property scandal

Major-General Philani Lushaba, the Chief Financial Officer of the South African Police Service (SAPS) Crime Intelligence unit, has allegedly vanished just as authorities were preparing to question him about his involvement in financial misconduct linked to properties valued at over R45 million.

According to the Democratic Alliance (DA) member of Parliament, Dianne Kohler Barnard, Lushaba failed to report for duty on the morning of 6 June.

Barnard said the alleged disappearance comes just as the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Investigating Directorate sought to question him, reportedly over a multi-million Rand property scandal.

At the heart of the scandal, are two high-value acquisitions: a luxury boutique hotel in Pretoria North, purchased for R22.7 million, and a commercial property in Berea, Durban, acquired for R22.8 million.