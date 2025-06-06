Comrades Marathon 2025: Navigate these road closures like a pro

The 98th Comrades Marathon is set to take place this Sunday, June 8, in KwaZulu-Natal. The Ultimate Human Race will see seasoned athletes gunning for the win and other hopefuls who want to test their capabilities.

The iconic race is set to kick off from the Pietermaritzburg City Hall and will end at Durban's People's Park.

With the 89km running distance covering the two cities, there will be numerous road closures.