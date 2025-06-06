IOL Logo
Comrades Marathon 2025: Navigate these road closures like a pro

Xolile Mtembu|Published

SIGCINIWE Road closures for the 98th Comrades Marathon in KwaZulu-Natal.

Image: SIGCIWE

The 98th Comrades Marathon is set to take place this Sunday, June 8, in KwaZulu-Natal. The Ultimate Human Race will see seasoned athletes gunning for the win and other hopefuls who want to test their capabilities.

The iconic race is set to kick off from the Pietermaritzburg City Hall and will end at Durban's People's Park.

With the 89km running distance covering the two cities, there will be numerous road closures.

Which roads will be closed, and when

Start: in front of the City Hall - To: Chief Albert Luthuli Road - Closes from: June 7, 3pm

Chief Albert Luthuli Street - Alexandra Road - 2am

Alexandra Road - Ritchie Road - 4am

Washington Road - Market Road - 4am

Market Road - Polly Shortts - 4am

Polly Shortts - Ashburton Road - 5am

Ashburton Road - N3 Lion Park - 5am

N3 Lion Park - Umlaas Road - 5:15am

Umlaas Road - Camperdown - 5:30am

Camperdown - Cato Ridge Town Area - 6am

Cato Ridge Town Area - 6:15am

Cato Ridge Town Area - Eddie Hagan Road - 6:30am

Eddie Hagan Road - Thousand Hills Drive - 6:30am

Thousand Hills Drive - Halfway - 6:45am

Halfway - Alverstone Road - 7am

Alverstone Road - Kassier Road - 7:30am

Kassier Road - Inanda Road - 7:45

Inanda Road - Winston Park - 8am

Winston Park - Everton Road - 8am

M13 West Bound - 8:15am

Kloof Old Main Road - M13 West Bound - 8:15am

Bottom of Fields Hill - St Johns Avenue - 8:30am

St Johns Avenue - Otto Volek - 8:20am

Otto Volek - King Cetshwayo Highway - 8:20am

King Cetshwayo Highway - 45th Cutting - 8:20am

45th Cutting - Sherwood on Ramp - 8:30am

N3 East Bound - 8am

N3 - David Webster and Braam Fischer Street - 8am

The 2025 Comrades Marathon Road Closures

Image: Comrades Marathon/Facebook

A cold, wet Sunday is forecast for KwaZulu-Natal, which could dampen plans to watch the marathon live.

Reports indicate that parts of KZN, Pretoria and Johannesburg could be blanketed in snow thanks to the onset of another cold front.

South African Weather Service (Saws) forecaster, Wisman Dlamini, said fine weather is expected on Friday and Saturday.

Warm temperatures are expected on Saturday, becoming cool on Sunday.

"There is a cold front on Sunday afternoon leading to isolated showers over southern and western parts of KZN on Sunday afternoon, except in the northern areas where fine weather is expected," Dlamini said.

