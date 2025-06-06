Comrades Marathon 2025: Navigate these road closures like a pro
The 98th Comrades Marathon is set to take place this Sunday, June 8, in KwaZulu-Natal. The Ultimate Human Race will see seasoned athletes gunning for the win and other hopefuls who want to test their capabilities.
The iconic race is set to kick off from the Pietermaritzburg City Hall and will end at Durban's People's Park.
With the 89km running distance covering the two cities, there will be numerous road closures.
Which roads will be closed, and when
Start: in front of the City Hall - To: Chief Albert Luthuli Road - Closes from: June 7, 3pm
Chief Albert Luthuli Street - Alexandra Road - 2am
Alexandra Road - Ritchie Road - 4am
Washington Road - Market Road - 4am
Market Road - Polly Shortts - 4am
Polly Shortts - Ashburton Road - 5am
Ashburton Road - N3 Lion Park - 5am
N3 Lion Park - Umlaas Road - 5:15am
Umlaas Road - Camperdown - 5:30am
Camperdown - Cato Ridge Town Area - 6am
Cato Ridge Town Area - 6:15am
Cato Ridge Town Area - Eddie Hagan Road - 6:30am
Eddie Hagan Road - Thousand Hills Drive - 6:30am
Thousand Hills Drive - Halfway - 6:45am
Halfway - Alverstone Road - 7am
Alverstone Road - Kassier Road - 7:30am
Kassier Road - Inanda Road - 7:45
Inanda Road - Winston Park - 8am
Winston Park - Everton Road - 8am
M13 West Bound - 8:15am
Kloof Old Main Road - M13 West Bound - 8:15am
Bottom of Fields Hill - St Johns Avenue - 8:30am
St Johns Avenue - Otto Volek - 8:20am
Otto Volek - King Cetshwayo Highway - 8:20am
King Cetshwayo Highway - 45th Cutting - 8:20am
45th Cutting - Sherwood on Ramp - 8:30am
N3 East Bound - 8am
N3 - David Webster and Braam Fischer Street - 8am
A cold, wet Sunday is forecast for KwaZulu-Natal, which could dampen plans to watch the marathon live.
Reports indicate that parts of KZN, Pretoria and Johannesburg could be blanketed in snow thanks to the onset of another cold front.
South African Weather Service (Saws) forecaster, Wisman Dlamini, said fine weather is expected on Friday and Saturday.
Warm temperatures are expected on Saturday, becoming cool on Sunday.
"There is a cold front on Sunday afternoon leading to isolated showers over southern and western parts of KZN on Sunday afternoon, except in the northern areas where fine weather is expected," Dlamini said.
