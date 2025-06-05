Why the Foot and Mouth Disease outbreak matters to humans

The livestock farming community is on high alert after a Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) outbreak has been confirmed, Image: Pexels

The livestock farming community is on high alert after a Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) outbreak has been confirmed, resulting in quarantines and a surge in export prices across the country. The KwaZulu-Natal livestock farming community has also called on the government to declare KZN a disaster area due to the outbreak. Additionally, one of the major feedlot groups in South Africa, Karan Beef imposed a temporary pause on purchases after detecting the disease at its feedlot. The facility was placed under pre-emptive quarantine on May 30 following the identification of a suspected infection.

But what is this disease, and why should we care? FMD is a fast-spreading viral illness that affects animals such as cattle, pigs, sheep, goats, and certain wildlife species. While the virus does not pose a direct health threat to humans, it heavily impacts food security, international trade, and national economies. This highly contagious disease causes fever and painful blisters in affected animals, particularly on the tongue, mouth, and feet, usually resulting in reduced feeding, lameness, and overall weakness. Adult animals usually survive, but young animals often die due to heart inflammation or from starvation when their mothers stop producing milk.

Impact on the economy and production While FMD may not make humans sick, its indirect consequences can be severe. According to the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), infected animals often suffer from growth delays, reproductive issues, and in chronic cases, a drop of up to 80% in milk yield. These losses have a ripple effect on farmers’ incomes, food supply chains, and national economies, especially those reliant on livestock trade. The Department of Agriculture has noted that countries experiencing FMD outbreaks are subject to strict trade restrictions, which can result in a significant decline in the exports of livestock and animal products. This situation can disrupt food availability and contribute to rising prices, a trend that is already becoming evident. That is not the worst to happen. If a FMD outbreak becomes uncontrolled, it can lead to mass culling, job losses, and food shortages. Rural communities that depend heavily on livestock farming will, unfortunately, feel this the most.

Public vigilance and prevention FMD spreads easily through direct contact with infected animals and indirectly through contaminated tools, feed, vehicles, clothing, and even air. It is typically present in saliva, milk, semen, and other secretions before any signs of illness appear, making early detection critical. It's worth noting that recovered animals can continue to carry the virus and spark new outbreaks. Although FMD doesn’t infect humans, people play a key role in its transmission.