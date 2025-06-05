Soaked socks and shivers: Comrades runners and spectators brace for a soggy weekend

You may want to pack an umbrella and jacket if you're heading out to watch this year's Comrades Marathon.

A cold, wet Sunday is forecast for KwaZulu-Natal, which could dampen plans to watch the Comrades Marathon live.

The race is set to kick off from the Pietermaritzburg City Hall where temperatures are expected to reach a high of 22°C and end in Durban where the temperatures are set for 18°C to 23°C.

Reports indicate that parts of KwaZulu-Natal, Pretoria and Johannesburg could be blanketed in snow thanks to the onset of another cold front.

South African Weather Service (Saws) forecaster, Wisman Dlamini said fine weather is expected on Friday and Saturday.

Warm temperatures are expected on Saturday becoming cool on Sunday.

"There is a cold front on Sunday afternoon leading to isolated showers over southern and western parts of KZN on Sunday afternoon, except in the northern areas where fine weather is expected," Dlamini said.