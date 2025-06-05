Soaked socks and shivers: Comrades runners and spectators brace for a soggy weekend
You may want to pack an umbrella and jacket if you're heading out to watch this year's Comrades Marathon.
Image: Comrades Marathon/Facebook
A cold, wet Sunday is forecast for KwaZulu-Natal, which could dampen plans to watch the Comrades Marathon live.
The race is set to kick off from the Pietermaritzburg City Hall where temperatures are expected to reach a high of 22°C and end in Durban where the temperatures are set for 18°C to 23°C.
Reports indicate that parts of KwaZulu-Natal, Pretoria and Johannesburg could be blanketed in snow thanks to the onset of another cold front.
South African Weather Service (Saws) forecaster, Wisman Dlamini said fine weather is expected on Friday and Saturday.
Warm temperatures are expected on Saturday becoming cool on Sunday.
"There is a cold front on Sunday afternoon leading to isolated showers over southern and western parts of KZN on Sunday afternoon, except in the northern areas where fine weather is expected," Dlamini said.
So those heading out to watch the race are warned to dress warm!
Meanwhile, Saws has issued a weather alert for colder conditions over the western parts of the country.
"A well-developed cold front is expected to make landfall early on Saturday morning while progressing eastward throughout the weekend.
"This system will bring adverse weather to most of the western parts of the country. The highest 24-hour rainfall amounts are expected on Saturday, with 10 to 20mm likely over the western parts of the Western Cape and 30 to 40mm over the mountainous regions," Saws warned.
It said elsewhere, light rain and showers are possible.
"Light snowfall is also likely over the Western Cape mountains and the southern high-lying areas of the Northern Cape. As a result, the public and small stock farmers are advised to prepare for cold to very cold, wet, and windy conditions, including snowfall, very rough seas," Saws added.
IOL News
Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.
Related Topics: