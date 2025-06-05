Police arrest suspect in the shocking murder of Ivory Park Taxi Association treasurer

Police have arrested one of the suspects linked to the killing of Ivory Park Taxi Association (IPTA) treasurer, Lefa Matemane, who was shot multiple times in Midrand. Image: File/IOL

Police have arrested one of the suspects linked to the killing of the newly elected taxi association treasurer in Midrand, Johannesburg. This follows the murder of the Ivory Park Taxi Association (IPTA) treasurer, Lefa Matemane, who was fatally shot at the Shell filling station on New Road in Midrand, on Wednesday.

The shooting occurred in broad daylight, leaving witnesses shocked and devastated. Matemane was declared dead on the scene. The motive behind the murder remains unknown.

On Thursday, police announced that one of the suspects linked to Matemane’s murder has been arrested. “SAPS and Midrand Business Watch security officers have arrested one of the shooters linked to the killing of the Ivory Park Taxi Association treasurer, Lefa Matemane. Matemane was shot multiple times at Shell Garage on New Road in Midrand on Wednesday, June 4,” said spokesperson Athlenda Mathe.

The association chairman, Vusi Macheke, confirmed that the suspect was arrested on Wednesday. This is not the first incident involving IPTA. In December, three patrollers were gunned down in two different vehicles in Freedom Drive.

Matemane was recently elected treasurer during IPTA’s annual general meeting (AGM), which took place on May 21, at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand. The association had fractured into slates, leading to the AGM with various groupings backing different leaders. Asked if Matemane’s shooting could be linked to the factions within the association, Macheke, who was also re-elected as the chairman unopposed, declined to comment.

However, during his speech following his re-election, he admitted there were divisions, saying the association made a decision to expand its leadership team to include everyone. Macheke said the new leadership needed to steer the association forward and ensure there is unity. Asked how the situation should be dealt with, the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) spokesperson, Rebecca Phala, said the organisation would not comment on an ongoing police investigation.