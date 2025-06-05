Pilot killed after tragic aircraft crash in Lanseria

A pilot was killed, and a passenger was left seriously injured after an aircraft crashed in Lanseria, Gauteng.

The Accident and Incident Investigations Division (AIID) said the accident occurred on Thursday around 10 am.

"The aircraft departed from Lanseria International Airport (FALA) before crashing moments after takeoff, within the perimeter of the Rhino and Lion Nature Reserve.

"There were two on board the aircraft, a pilot and passenger. The pilot was killed, and the passenger was left seriously injured and airlifted to a hospital," said AIID.

AIID said it has dispatched investigators to the site, and a preliminary report will be published on the South African Civil Aviation Authority website in 30 days from the date of the accident.