Pilot killed after tragic aircraft crash in Lanseria
A pilot was killed, and a passenger was left seriously injured after an aircraft crashed in Lanseria, Gauteng.
The Accident and Incident Investigations Division (AIID) said the accident occurred on Thursday around 10 am.
"The aircraft departed from Lanseria International Airport (FALA) before crashing moments after takeoff, within the perimeter of the Rhino and Lion Nature Reserve.
"There were two on board the aircraft, a pilot and passenger. The pilot was killed, and the passenger was left seriously injured and airlifted to a hospital," said AIID.
AIID said it has dispatched investigators to the site, and a preliminary report will be published on the South African Civil Aviation Authority website in 30 days from the date of the accident.
In a similar accident last month, a Mpumalanga couple tragically lost their lives in a light aircraft crash near Botshabelo Airfield in Middelburg.
Quinton Steyn, 39, and Lizette Steyn, 38, died on Sunday, May 18, 2025, in the afternoon.
Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane, said the couple was reportedly travelling from Nelspruit to their house in Middelburg.
"Police were summoned to the scene, along with other relevant stakeholders. Upon arrival, the aircraft was still on fire, and the two victims were tragically burned beyond recognition," said Ndubane.
Ndubane said the precise cause of the crash was under investigation and aviation experts from Crashed Aviation Agencies were contacted, and an investigation was underway to determine the circumstances that led to this tragic event.
