'I’ve never won such a big amount of money in my life' - North West man bags R2 million Lotto Plus jackpot

IOL A North West man has bagged R2million in the Lotto Plus jackpot and a new car is on the cards.

A North West man who won R2 million in the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot said he danced with joy when he found out about his newfound wealth.

According to National Lottery Ithuba, the winning ticket was purchased in Taung, North West.

The winner spent R30 on his winning ticket for the May 7, 2025, draw.

He opted to select his numbers manually.

The winner told Ithuba that although he was hopeful he would one day bag the Lottery, the win still came as a shock because he doesn’t play the National Lottery games very often.

“I knew it was possible, but I did not expect it. I’m thrilled!” he said.