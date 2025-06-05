'I’ve never won such a big amount of money in my life' - North West man bags R2 million Lotto Plus jackpot
IOL A North West man has bagged R2million in the Lotto Plus jackpot and a new car is on the cards.
Image: File
A North West man who won R2 million in the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot said he danced with joy when he found out about his newfound wealth.
According to National Lottery Ithuba, the winning ticket was purchased in Taung, North West.
The winner spent R30 on his winning ticket for the May 7, 2025, draw.
He opted to select his numbers manually.
The winner told Ithuba that although he was hopeful he would one day bag the Lottery, the win still came as a shock because he doesn’t play the National Lottery games very often.
“I knew it was possible, but I did not expect it. I’m thrilled!” he said.
He says he picked his numbers randomly from the top of his head and kept his ticket tucked away safely. He later checked his numbers at a local shop and found out he had won.
“I’ve never won such a big amount of money in my life."
The first people he shared the news with were his children.
With his newfound wealth, the winner plans to create a comfortable living space for himself by furnishing his home.
A new car is also on the cards.
Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: "We're thrilled for our lucky winner. It's wonderful to know that he will get to enjoy his home in comfort and happiness.
"We hope this win brings him joy, peace of mind, and the freedom to live life happily."
IOL News