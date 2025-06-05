How technology is transforming South Africa's mining sector through innovative partnerships

A partnership has been signed to advance South Africa's mining sector through technology and innovation. Image: Reuters

To improve, develop, and address challenges in South Africa’s mining sector through leveraging science and technology for its advancement, the Council for Mineral Technology (Mintek), an entity of the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy and the National Research Foundation (NRF), an entity of the Department of Science and Technology, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Under the MoU, priority areas include advanced biotechnology in mining, smart mining technologies (automation and robotics), mineral processing and characterisation, fuel cell and battery development, environmental sustainability and policy engagement, and science communication.

Refilwe Mashigo, Senior Specialist for Government Resources and Programmes at the NRF, said, by investing in cutting-edge research and technologies, such as AI-driven mineral processing and green mining solutions, the partnership positions South Africa as a leader in mining innovation. She added that international collaborations, joint research chairs, and innovation hubs will enhance visibility and research capacity on the global stage.

“In the next five years, the NRF-Mintek partnership aims to achieve several measurable outcomes that extend beyond mere innovation and scientific excellence. These include the establishment of at least one new Research Chair in mining engineering through frameworks like the DSTI-NRF South African Research Chairs Initiative (SARChI) and OR Tambo African Research Chairs Initiative (ORTARChI), the rollout of joint funding calls that support high-impact, interdisciplinary research, and the awarding of competitive research grants, particularly for early-stage research with commercialisation potential,” Mashigo said. She stated that the NRF is committed to ensuring the benefits of the NRF-Mintek partnership are inclusive and contribute to broader economic development, particularly for historically disadvantaged communities and institutions. This will be achieved by targeting research and skills development opportunities toward underrepresented groups, including women, youth, and communities in rural and mining-affected areas.

“Success will be measured through a combination of qualitative and quantitative indicators aligned with the partnership’s goals. Key performance indicators will include the number and impact of funded research projects, the scale of postgraduate and postdoctoral support provided, and the rate of commercialisation of research outputs. “Mintek and the NRF will undertake a monitoring and evaluation study once programmes have been rolled out, which will track metrics such as publications, patents, industry partnerships, and uptake of technologies by the mining sector. “Additionally, the NRF and Mintek will implement regular joint reviews, progress reports, and stakeholder consultations to assess project outcomes. Accountability will be ensured through transparent calls for proposals, independent peer-review processes, and dedicated oversight committees for each programme area,” Mashigo said.

The structured funding instruments, such as joint governance of the Research Chairs and coordinated project management mechanisms, will ensure rigorous reporting and alignment with national and institutional priorities, she stated. Dr Molefi Motuku, Mintek chief executive, said the partnership will stimulate the South African economy by enhancing the local capacity to process and add value to minerals, which can attract foreign investment in beneficiation and downstream manufacturing. It also supports local content development by promoting the use of South African innovations and technologies in the mining sector.

“Job creation will be enabled both directly, through research, development, and implementation projects, and indirectly through the expansion of value-added industries and increased competitiveness of the sector. Ultimately, this partnership contributes to economic diversification and the reduction of poverty, unemployment, and inequality,” Motuku said. He added that the MoU is a direct response to the erosion of technical and research capacity. Through this partnership, Mintek and the NRF will develop structured programmes focused on human capital development, particularly in scarce and emerging skills critical to mining and minerals innovation. This includes support for postgraduate education, mentorship, research funding, and hands-on training opportunities in state-of-the-art facilities.

“While the MoU does not directly address enforcement or policy gaps, it contributes to long-term, sustainable solutions by advancing research in environmental remediation, socioeconomic upliftment through local beneficiation, and community-inclusive science engagement. “Research outputs can support innovative approaches to rehabilitating abandoned mines and improving environmental monitoring. Skills development and technology localisation can help address socio-economic disparities by promoting employment and enterprise development in affected communities, creating more resilient mining ecosystems,” Motuku said.

He added that universities will be involved through joint research programmes and postgraduate training. Engagement with mining companies will ensure that research aligns with real-world industry challenges. Government departments and other public entities will be consulted to align initiatives with national policy and funding mechanisms. This ecosystem approach will ensure the scalability and sustainability of the partnership’s outcomes. “Mintek’s core capability is bridging the gap between academic research and industrial application. Under this partnership, research outcomes will be translated into pilot projects, prototypes, and scalable solutions, with support from Mintek’s advanced laboratories, pilot plants, and technical teams. “Technology transfer mechanisms include licensing of developed technologies, industry training programmes, and facilitation of spin-off enterprises. The collaboration will also explore public-private partnerships to accelerate commercialisation and ensure that research delivers tangible socio-economic value,” Motuku said.

Dr Paseka Leeuw, the head of the School of Mining Engineering at Wits University, Professor Bryan Watson, an Associate Professor at the Wits School of Mining Engineering, and Dr Clinton Birch, a senior lecturer in the School of Mining Engineering, in a joint response said artificial intelligence (AI) has been credited with several recent mineral discoveries. The experts added that a Google search gives examples of these as Willow Glen, Elkedra Project, and a palladium deposit on the east coast of Australia.

“There is a significant amount of gold locked up in very narrow reefs and unmined remnant pillars and stability pillars in gold mines. The challenge is that some of the stopes in gold mines are viable at a mining height of 0.8m or less; the typical minimum mining height is approximately 1m and old remnant, and stability pillars cannot be mined because of high stress and rockburst potential, and it is challenging and risky to send people into these areas. “However, robots can be sent into these areas without risking lives. The idea of robots mining in deep gold mines is not only attractive from a safety point of view, but, in some cases, could extend the life of older mines without the loss of jobs if planned correctly. The challenge in this regard is the cost of robots and the availability of local skills in robotic manufacturing, maintenance, and operation,” Leeuw, Watson, and Birch said. The experts said that AI can review, compare, and evaluate multiple data sources with remarkable speed.