Zamimpilo Settlement residents demand action as violence from illegal mining escalates

Yet another shooting incident involving illegal miners has resulted in the death of a 59-year-old innocent resident of the Zamimpilo Informal Settlement near Riverlea, South of Johannesburg. Image: Itumeleng English

The community of Zamimpilo informal settlement, near Riverlea, south of Johannesburg, has described life in the area as akin to being in a war zone. This comes after yet another shooting incident between illegal miners and some members of the community and the police resulted in the death of a 59-year-old innocent resident, Jerome Lottering.

Lottering is said to have died in a crossfire shooting that took place on Tuesday night. His body was only collected on Wednesday midday as his emotional 39-year-old daughter, Ronnel, and his wife, Martha, looked on amid calls for the police and government to intervene in the spate of violent incidents in the area.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson, Colonel Mavela Masondo it is suspected that the victim was killed in a crossfire during a shootout between the police and the suspects on the evening of Tuesday, June 3, 2025. The police were conducting a routine patrol when they spotted a Toyota bakkie with three occupants that looked suspicious. "The police tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver ignored them and sped off. A chase ensued, and the suspects turned into the Zamimpilo informal settlement. As the police searched for the suspects, they were shot at by people in the informal settlement, and they returned fire. No injuries were reported during that shootout, and police are still looking for the suspects," Masondo stated.

With illegal zama zamas reported to have turned the notorious informal settlement into a warzone due to regular shooting incidents between rivalling illegal miners, residents have pleaded with the government to intervene by shutting down the settlement and moving them to better housing conditions elsewhere. "We do not feel safe here due to the constant gunfire by illegal miners, who have turned this place into a complete war zone. We can't even go to church, and last night was yet another episode of constant shooting which started just after 6pm and lasted until after 9pm," said one of the residents who did not want to be named.

Some residents accused the police of taking bribes from the same illegal miners who have turned the place upside down. "All they are good at is to collect bribes from illegal miners, when we complain, they say we are racist or xenophobic... There is no peaceful day when there is no gunfire in this area. We stay in shacks that are very unsafe for us; hence, we want the government to relocate all legal South Africans with IDs to safer housing. "We have been promised proper housing by the government, but nothing has come out of that promise, which is why we want this entire informal settlement to be demolished," Thozama Booi, another resident, stated.

According to Ward Councillor Mzimelelo Lobi, attempts to relocate the residents have stalled because some of the residents, who have benefited from government interventions, have returned to the informal settlement after renting out some of their properties to foreigners in Fleurhof and other areas of the area. "There have been numerous attempts to relocate the residents of this informal settlement, but they themselves are to blame because they rent out their homes to foreign nationals and return to the same place they are being removed," Lobi indicated.