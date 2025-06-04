Violence erupts in Westbury as Masemola condemns attack on anti-gang unit

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola has condemned the violent attack against the anti-gang unit deployed in Westbury following an attack on Tuesday. Image: picture: Itumeleng English African News Agency (ANA)

As tensions rise between the community of Westbury and the SAPS Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) in the area, the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), General Fannie Masemola, has urged the unit to continue its operations in the area. This comes as a viral video, circulated on social media, shows police being attacked by members of the community in Westbury. As a result, Masemola condemned the attack on members of the AGU while performing their duties.

The AGU is a unit in the SAPS that is responsible for combatting gangs and gang-related crime, such as dealing and trafficking of drugs, as well as gang-related shootings and murders. It is deployed in various hotspot areas for gang activity in multiple provinces. In Gauteng, this unit has been deployed in areas such as Eldorado Park, Westbury, Moffatview, South Hills, Mohlakeng, Toekomsrus, and Sophiatown, said to be gang violence hotspots.

According to Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, on Tuesday afternoon at about 3.50pm, members of the anti-gang unit were busy patrolling the area and conducting stop and searches along Steytler Street in Westbury when they found a man in possession of drugs. “Members immediately placed the suspect under arrest, and that is when community members started mobilising themselves and throwing rocks and bottles at police officers. Members tactically withdrew from the operation by ensuring the safety of the very community that was attacking them,” she stated.

Condemning the attack, Masemola expressed his disappointment in the conduct of the community that often complains about high crime levels in the area, including the fight over turf between drug dealers and traffickers. “The community of Westbury has frequently complained about the high levels of crime, including drug dealing in the area. We have deployed the anti-gang unit to deal decisively with this type of crime, but it seems as though when police take charge and enforce the law, communities turn on them and attack them. “We cannot allow such a situation. We need the community to appreciate, support, and work with the police and not attack them. We cannot and will not tolerate this lawlessness. Our members will continue to discharge their duties without fear or favour,” said Masemola.