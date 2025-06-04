Police probe more cases against syndicate that targeted Wits student Olorato Mongale

Olorato Mongale’s mother Basetsana speaks during her funeral on Sunday. Image: Free State Provincial Government/Facebook

Police have reported an increase in the number of cases that they are linked to the syndicate responsible for the death of the former Wits University student, Olorato Mongale - three more have been added to the 22 reported last week. Last week, the number of cases being investigated by the police stood at 22 cases with SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe indicating that the number has increased to 25. "We are now standing at 25 cases linked to the syndicate," Mathe said without going into details about the latest developments in the matter.

Police said they are closing in on Bongani Mthimkulu, the remaining suspect of an alleged kidnapping syndicate that targeted young women at shopping malls in several provinces. The main suspect, Philangenkosi Makhanya, was killed during a shootout with police at Amanzimtoti in KwaZulu-Natal last week. “That is the only syndicate that we had identified that was going around the country targeting woman in various malls in various provinces. We are counting Free State, Gauteng, KwaZulu- Natal, Limpopo, Mpumalanga as well as North West,” said Mathe.

Meanwhile, as the manhunt for Mthimkhulu continues, the spokesperson for the Mongale family, Dr Criselda Kananda and the entire Mongale family confirmed in a statement that the family has withdrawn its support for Fezile Ngubane - one of the recently cleared suspects. Police arrested Ngubane but later said he was targeted by the syndicate and was an innocent victim of identity fraud.