National Child Protection Week: What to do when a child goes missing

As South Africans observe National Child Protection Week, the disappearance of children is an ongoing and devastating crisis in South Africa.

According to the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) Missing Persons Bureau, released in 2013, a child goes missing every five hours. Despite the alarming rate, no updated national statistics have been made public in over a decade.

SAPS reported that between 2020 and 2025, it has reunited 2,963 missing children with their families—1,919 girls and 967 boys. While these figures offer a glimmer of hope, they only scratch the surface of a much deeper issue.

Too Many Still Missing

Data from Missing Children South Africa (MCSA) indicates that 77% of children reported missing are eventually found. This number might seem big but it still leaves a 23% unaccounted for. These children are presumed to be victims of trafficking, violence, or worse. Children remain among the most vulnerable to gender-based violence and exploitation.

“We cannot ignore the fact that nearly a quarter of missing children are never found,” said a representative from MCSA. “This is a national emergency that requires immediate attention, sustained awareness, and coordinated community and government action.”

What To Do When a Child Goes Missing

Don’t wait—report immediately at the nearest police station. Bring a recent, clear photograph and detailed description of the child and their last known whereabouts. Complete the SAPS 55(A) form, which allows authorities to circulate the child’s information. Get a case number, and stay in contact with the investigating officer. Notify Missing Children South Africa with the official case number and required documentation.

If your child returns, you must inform both SAPS and MCSA to close the case and avoid unnecessary continuation of the search.