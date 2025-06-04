National Child Protection Week: What to do when a child goes missing
Missing children cases demand our urgent attention.
Image: IOL
As South Africans observe National Child Protection Week, the disappearance of children is an ongoing and devastating crisis in South Africa.
According to the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) Missing Persons Bureau, released in 2013, a child goes missing every five hours. Despite the alarming rate, no updated national statistics have been made public in over a decade.
SAPS reported that between 2020 and 2025, it has reunited 2,963 missing children with their families—1,919 girls and 967 boys. While these figures offer a glimmer of hope, they only scratch the surface of a much deeper issue.
Too Many Still Missing
Data from Missing Children South Africa (MCSA) indicates that 77% of children reported missing are eventually found. This number might seem big but it still leaves a 23% unaccounted for. These children are presumed to be victims of trafficking, violence, or worse. Children remain among the most vulnerable to gender-based violence and exploitation.
“We cannot ignore the fact that nearly a quarter of missing children are never found,” said a representative from MCSA. “This is a national emergency that requires immediate attention, sustained awareness, and coordinated community and government action.”
What To Do When a Child Goes Missing
Don’t wait—report immediately at the nearest police station.
Bring a recent, clear photograph and detailed description of the child and their last known whereabouts.
Complete the SAPS 55(A) form, which allows authorities to circulate the child’s information.
Get a case number, and stay in contact with the investigating officer.
Notify Missing Children South Africa with the official case number and required documentation.
If your child returns, you must inform both SAPS and MCSA to close the case and avoid unnecessary continuation of the search.
There is no waiting period to report a missing child
Image: SAPS
SAPS Response and Challenges
The SAPS has demonstrated efforts in handling missing persons cases. Since 2020, SAPS has reunited 17,968 missing people—adults and children—with their families. They’ve also recovered 3,099 bodies from rivers and dams and rescued 2,577 individuals from dangerous water-related situations.
Cases involving missing children trigger the deployment of multidisciplinary teams—consisting of detectives, intelligence operatives, the Hawks (DPCI), K9 units, cybercrime experts, and, where necessary, SAPS divers.
SAPS emphasises that there is no waiting period to report a person missing, countering a common and dangerous myth that one needs to wait a specific time to report a missing person. “Time is of the essence. The sooner we know, the sooner we can act,” said SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.
Tips for Families
Here are some key tips for parents and children:
Children should know their full name, address, and emergency contact numbers.
Use the buddy system: children should not walk or play alone in public.
Teach kids to say "NO", run, and report if approached or followed by a stranger.
Establish family code words for identifying trusted individuals.
Monitor gifts or attention given to your child by adults—especially if it seems excessive or secretive.
Keep photos updated, and teach your child how to identify and seek help from safe adults in public spaces like malls.
IOL
