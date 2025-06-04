How informal recycling provides a lifeline for South Africa's waste pickers

Waste collectors play an important role and save municipalities R300 million to R750 million annually. Image: Nokuthula Mbatha / Independent Newspapers

The high unemployment rate, coupled with limited formal sector opportunities, has pushed many individuals, such as Thabiso Leburu* (not his real name), into informal recycling as a means of survival. Leburu, a former ArcelorMittal employee, said this was an opportunity to generate income and feed his family after his contract ended in 2010.

Leburu and other recyclers are camping at a dumping site near the Boipatong landfill site, in the Vaal, where they are attending to every vehicle dropping waste. He said this is their daily routine. They recycle wood, plastics, cans, and bottles.

The high unemployment rate, reaching 32.9% in the first quarter of 2025, is driving many to seek alternative income through activities such as waste picking. This informal sector, often referred to as “survivalist entrepreneurs”, plays a crucial role in waste management and contributes to the livelihoods of thousands.

The Department of Environmental Affairs' report on the determination of the extent and role of waste picking estimates that there are approximately 62,147 reclaimers in South Africa. However, the department did respond at the time of publication.

According to the case study by the Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa (Seri), the sector recovers an estimated 80% to 90% of paper and packaging materials on an annual basis. Diverting these recyclables saves municipalities R300 million to R750 million annually. The organisation said it was also estimated that the South African economy realised a 52.6% recycling rate for paper and packaging waste because of the work of recyclers. Despite their contribution and resourcefulness, informal recyclers remain poor and marginalised.

They are often associated with crime, drug abuse, and lawlessness, a perception perpetuated by exclusionary waste management policies and the treatment they receive from South Africans they encounter. Most often, the informal recyclers do not have access to food of nutritional value or any food at all. This means they often find themselves in the struggle to escape the spiral of food insecurity as they are unable to earn a decent living.

Leburu, who is the father of six children, said the sector has changed their lives for the better, adding that many could have been exposed to criminal activities. “That little money I receive in a day could help me to put bread on the table,” said the 54-year-old, adding that he makes between R30 and R400 a day. He said he used to make good money before the closure of the Boipatong landfill site.

The landfill site was closed due to non-adherence to licence conditions, leading to increased illegal dumping in the area. “Sometimes we don’t make money at all. And because we cannot let our kids sleep with empty stomachs, we take stale food here. All we want to see is our kids and families being happy,” he said. His friend, who also requested to remain anonymous, said he has been employed and has been in this sector since 2001. He said this is because he has to feed his family of three children.

Seri said the sector continues to attract large numbers of people as it offers low barriers to entry due to limited opportunities. This was despite the occupational hazards and health risks associated with informal recycling.

The organisation said many recyclers have some education and skills but are unable to find employment outside of the reclaiming industry. Seri added that 25% of reclaimers in South Africa have completed matric, and some have engaged in formal tertiary studies.

The organisation visited the landfill in Orange Farm (known as the Palm Springs landfill) where about 300 people from the area and nearby surrounding areas pick and sort waste. The organisation said these reclaimers deal with several challenges on a day-to-day basis, adding that the safety of the landfill was a concern, especially for women.