Community rallies in grief for Likhona Fose as officials confront rising violence

Scores of community members of Durban Deep, Roodepoort, and anti-GBV organisations came out in their numbers to support the grieving family of 14-year-old Likhona Fose, who was brutally mutilated and killed in the area this past week. Image: Itumeleng English / Independent Newspapers

On Tuesday, City of Joburg Speaker, Nobuhle Mthembu and Executive Strategic Advisor to the MMC for Public Safety, David Tembe, visited the family of 14-year-old Likhona Fose, who was brutally murdered and violated in Durban Deep, Roodepoort. Following the harrowing murder of 30-year-old Olorato Mongale, Joburg residents woke up on Sunday to news that Likhona’s lifeless body was discovered by a passer-by in the veld in Durban Deep, on the West Rand, with her genitals removed.

Reports indicate that the family suspects hate crime to be the motive in the murder of the Grade 8 pupil, who identified as a lesbian. Tembe, who was greeted to protesting community members and anti-GBV activists, extended his condolences to the bereaved family, stating: "Her tragic and brutal killing, suspected to be linked to occult practices, has shaken the community. The city stands with the family during this time of immense grief, reaffirming its commitment to fighting heinous crimes and protecting the most vulnerable."

Speaking to the grieving family, Mthembu decried the increase in the number of gender-based violence (GBV) cases in the country. "What laws need to be changed in this country so that we can feel protected? Every day, we wake up to something. Who must we apologise to so that this can stop? We can celebrate the country's democracy, but this democracy is not working for us women because we are the ones who are being killed," she said.

MMC for Public Safety, Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, also extended his support to the family and the entire Durban Deep community, saying the city stands with them following Tembe's visit to the family. "We reaffirm our commitment to fighting heinous crimes and protecting the most vulnerable members of our society. The Strategic Advisor to the MMC for Public Safety, David Tembe, visited the family to offer support and condolences. The city will collaborate with law enforcement agencies to ensure a thorough investigation and bring perpetrators to justice," Tshwaku said.