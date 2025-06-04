City of Cape Town adopts controversial motion calling for policing devolution

Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security JP Smith Bongani Maqungwana, Mzwakhe Mqavashe and Councillor Yusuf Mohamed during Wednesday's Safety and Security Portfolio Committee briefing on the motion calling for the devolution of policing in the Western Cape. Image: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Media

The City of Cape Town’s Safety and Security Portfolio Committee has adopted a motion calling for the devolution of targeted policing powers from the national government. The motion further mandates that, if negotiations through the Intergovernmental Relations Framework (IRF) fail to yield results, the City Manager should initiate legal adjudication to secure these powers through the courts.

The document presented to the committee states: “If the formal process through the Intergovernmental Relations Framework fails to achieve outcomes, that the City Manager proceeds to begin an adjudication process through the courts to devolve policing powers, thereby empowering the City of Cape Town with investigating powers to assist the SAPS adequately in addressing the scourge of gun violence.” This comes amid ongoing concerns over gang violence, extortion, and the effectiveness of policing in the metro.

The motion was presented by Democratic Alliance (DA) Councillor Yusuf Mohamed and seconded by United Democratic Movement (UDM) Councillor Bongani Maqungwana. It calls for a formal request to the national government to devolve specific policing functions to the City, including investigative powers for gang-related crimes, drug trafficking, extortion, and firearm offences, as well as crime intelligence and forensic testing of firearms. “We’re not calling for full policing powers, but for targeted, urgent powers that enable the City to fill the gap left by SAPS,” said Mohamed. “The Constitution already allows for this under Section 99, and we have shown that with the right resources and accountability, we can get results.”

Councillor Mzwakhe Nqavashe, Chairperson of the committee, said communities were struggling under the weight of violent crime and lawlessness. “Our communities are plagued by crime at all levels, and it is clear that more is needed – from the South African Police Service and the City. The situation is untenable as our residents continue to live in fear, children cannot venture outside, and criminals run our streets.”

The City has, in recent years, expanded its investment in crime prevention through the Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP), the establishment of the Metro Police Gang and Drug Task Team, and increased use of surveillance technologies. Nqavashe said these efforts required formalised powers to be more effective. “We can contribute in tackling crime in our city and in giving an answer to the victims... especially on firearms, which are circulating at an alarming rate.”

The motion also recommends that national government formalise the work of the technical task team created under the 2024 Safety and Security Cooperation Agreement, which was signed at Erica Park in Belhar by President Cyril Ramaphosa, Minister Senzo Mchunu, and Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. The agreement included nine workstreams based on the Safe Cities framework. Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, said progress on the workstreams had been slow.

“I still quibbled to the minister... that we must set 31 December as a deadline – a Christmas present for citizens. But now we’re almost a year in with no progress.” Smith said the City did not receive real-time crime intelligence from SAPS, which impacted the effectiveness of its operations. “We only see crime stats months later – it’s a history lesson, not a tool for public safety.” He also noted the growing impact of extortion on City operations.

“The contractors are saying, ‘we’re not safe'.” Smith said over 400 officers were now escorting service teams. “We are now at the point where every service team may need a police escort. That doubles our operational cost. It’s unsustainable.” He said the City had assisted in certain kidnapping cases but was still limited in its scope.

“I cannot go to a public meeting without someone raising this. And I’m tired of telling people saying ‘it’s not within our powers'.” The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) opposed the motion. Councillor Banzi Dambuza said: "We are against the devolution of policing powers to the City. The DA has proven that they are not able to deal with issues of crime. They are utilising this as a bargaining chip.”

He added, “The City came with a budget that will give six law enforcement personnel per ward, whereas they know that the major issue is within black and coloured areas. "The DA has failed to deal with gangsterism, extortion, and any other issue related to crime. As the EFF we are anti the move of SAPS going to the City, who are entering the position of taking under the wing, making sure they use the power which will be abused; misused and not used to the benefit of our poorest of the poorest.”

GOOD Party councillor and Caucus Whip Jonathan Cupido also expressed concerns about the proposal. “As GOOD, we do not oppose decentralisation. There is a compelling argument for bringing decision-making closer to communities, especially where services are failing. But to suggest that devolving select policing functions will resolve Cape Town’s crisis of violent crime, without simultaneously addressing the root causes of that violence, is dangerously misleading,” he said. Between January and March 2025, 1,068 people were murdered in the Western Cape, with 81% of those killings taking place in Cape Town. Gang-related killings in the City accounted for 197 of the 240 gang murders recorded nationally during that period.