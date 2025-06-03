Why South African graduates struggle to find jobs despite their degrees

Unemployed graduates across South Africa face a tough job market, with many struggling to find work despite holding tertiary qualifications. Image: Ron

The words of Nelson Mandela, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world”, have inspired generations of young South Africans to pursue university degrees with hopes of a better life. In a nation where education has long been heralded as the pathway to success, South African graduates are increasingly finding themselves at a crossroads. Despite years of hard work and dedication, many are left grappling with the harsh reality of unemployment, questioning whether their degrees truly hold the key to a brighter future. As the job market becomes more competitive and saturated, the promise of higher education is beginning to feel like a distant dream for countless young South Africans.

Just ask Alonde Zolo, who poured his heart out in a viral Facebook post that has touched thousands. “I remember the promise I made to my mom,” she wrote. “A promise to build her a beautiful home as soon as I graduated, but life had other plans. Despite my hard work and dedication, I’m still struggling to find a job.” Zooloo, who holds a Bachelor of Social Science in Psychology and Sociology and an Honours in Clinical Sociology, is not alone. Thousands of South African graduates are confronting the same harsh reality: despite diligently following the conventional path of studying hard, obtaining a degree, and striving for a better future, they find employment remains frustratingly elusive

Asive Sibeko, who graduated from CPUT with an Advanced Diploma in ICT: Applications Development in 2025, expected the world to open up post-graduation. “I thought I’d find a job and grow in a company where I could learn more about IT. But six months after my internship, I’m still jobless,” she said. “I do get some interviews, but then it’s rejections. Or worse, silence.” The emotional toll is heavy. “When I think about it, it stresses me,” Sibeko admitted. “I start wondering, what if it takes years to get a job, or what if I never do?” Nosipho Masondo, a 2023 Journalism graduate from DUT, has been unemployed for nearly two years. “I feel like a failure to my parents,” she said. “I’m supposed to be looking after them financially. I even thought of starting a fast-food tuck shop, but I don’t have the money.”

The psychological effects of prolonged unemployment are well-documented. Clinical psychologist Dr. Reitumetse Mashego said that many jobless graduates experience “chronic anxiety, depression, emotional difficulties, and even physical symptoms like sleep problems and headaches.” “Unemployment negatively impacts one’s identity and self-worth. It leads to a diminished sense of purpose and sometimes even desperation, which can push individuals into toxic relationships or risky survival strategies.” Graduates aren’t just facing emotional despair, they’re trapped in a system that appears structurally flawed. Justin Durandt, Managing Director of Key Recruitment, shed light on the market forces at play. “The graduate market has become increasingly saturated,” he explained. “Even for entry-level roles, employers are prioritising job readiness and experience. That’s why we shifted away from graduate hiring, our clients demand more.”

This shift reveals a contradiction at the heart of South Africa’s education-employment pipeline. While government campaigns continue to promote higher education as the gateway to prosperity, the job market tells a different story. Graduates are stuck in limbo, qualified on paper but disqualified by lack of experience. Sibeko no longer believes in the idea that education guarantees success. “There are people with master’s degrees who’ve been unemployed for five years,” she said. “Meanwhile, others without formal education are flourishing. So no, education is not the key to success in this country.” Dr Mashego says families and communities must step up. “Reassure graduates they did their best,” she urged. “Help them explore alternative income paths, volunteering, side hustles, or skill-based initiatives like gardening or car washing. Mental health support is vital too.”