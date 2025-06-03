Western Cape Finance Minister re-tables R89.3 billion Appropriations Bill as national budget faces uncertain future
Western Cape Finance MEC Deidré Baartman delivers the 2025 Budget Speech in the Provincial Parliament.
Western Cape Finance Minister Deidré Baartman re-tabled the province’s R89.3 billion Appropriations Bill after the national government unexpectedly withdrew its budget, including the legally binding Division of Revenue Bill.
Addressing the Western Cape Provincial Parliament, Baartman clarified that although the process had to be repeated for legal compliance, “nothing in substance in the Western Cape Appropriations Bill has changed.”
The 2025/26 Western Cape Budget still allocates a total of R269.5 billion over the next three years, with more than 80%, or R215.8 billion, dedicated to social services.
This includes R101 billion for education, R100 billion for health, R6.4 billion for housing, and R8.4 billion for social protection.
In terms of strategic spending, the province is staying the course on its four apex priorities:
- R43.8 billion to “Growth for Jobs,”
- R3.9 billion to safety,
- R194.9 billion to build an “Educated, Healthy and Caring Society,”
- and R23.4 billion to innovation, culture, and governance.
“In light of this,” said Baartman, “the doors of the Western Cape Government have, and will continue to, remain open.”
Despite the chaos at a national level, Baartman assured residents that essential services would remain intact, crediting this stability to provincial fiscal discipline.
“Despite the uncertain fiscal environment, the Western Cape Government can assure this house that we have kept strict protocols in place on cash flow management in the province to ensure service delivery continues uninterrupted,” said Baartman.
She also acknowledged the tireless work of officials during this turbulent period.
“2025 has really seen us exercise our legal and procedural muscles within the uncertain fiscal space nationally, and I would like to thank the Provincial Treasury team as well as the Legal team in the Department of the Premier for their assistance and guidance throughout this process.”
Looking ahead, Baartman expressed hope for a smoother national budget process next year.
“For certainty, fiscal stability and trust, it is my sincere hope that the national budget process for 2026 will flow more effortlessly.”
