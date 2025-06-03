Road Accident Fund CEO Collins Letsoalo suspended pending inquiry

Road Accident Fund CEO Collins Letsoalo has been suspended with full pay and has to face an inquiry. Image: Zelda Venter

Collins Letsoalo, the CEO of the Road Accident Fund (RAF), has now been placed on precautionary suspension, with full pay, after the RAF Board, during an urgent meeting, decided to withdraw his placement on special leave and subject him to an inquiry. In a letter sent to him today by Zanele Francois, chairperson of the RAF Board, she said the Board has a prima facie view that he defied its authority by refusing to attend the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) meeting in Parliament scheduled for May 28.

Francois said in the letter to Letsoalo that the refusal to attend the meeting is conduct which may, if proved, justify his dismissal. The Board has appointed an inquiry into the circumstances and allegations of misconduct said to have been committed by Letsoalo. He was told that his precautionary suspension would be of immediate effect pending the outcome of the enquiry, for a period not exceeding 90 days.

In setting out the conditions of his suspension, Letsoalo was told by the Board that he may not attend work at any of the premises of the Fund. He is required to be available either on his cellphone or at home during normal working hours, should the Board need clarity from him concerning any of the issues relating to the inquiry.

Letsoalo was also told that he may not remove anything from his office or from the premises of the Fund, other than his personal belongings. “You are not allowed to enter any premises of the Fund (including your office) during the period of suspension, other than to attend to invitations by the Board,” he was told.

He has also been prohibited from seeking any information or documentation, whether in hard copy or electronic format, from officials of the Fund or Board members. Francois made it clear in the letter that Letsoalo is prohibited from making any official contact with members of the Board (except herself).

He was further instructed to immediately hand over any access cards, computer equipment, inclusive of any laptop, or any other Fund’s property in his possession. He is also not allowed to access any banking accounts or financial systems of the Fund. Francois said the suspension should in no way be seen as a finding that has already been made concerning the allegations of misconduct. It is simply done to ensure the integrity of the enquiry to be undertaken. She said Letsoalo will, in due course, be informed of the charges against him.