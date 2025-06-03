News you should know tonight: Top 5 stories you may have missed on June 3, 2025

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has announced South Africa's official fuel price adjustments for June, with both grades of petrol seeing a minor decrease of five cents per litre, while diesel prices are set to fall by 37 cents.

It's Tuesday, June 3, 2025

It’s Tuesday, June 3, 2025, and it’s time for a wrap of the biggest headlines making waves in South Africa and beyond. Don’t forget to join the IOL WhatsApp Channel to stay in tune, informed, and in the know

Official fuel prices for June: Here's how much you'll pay for petrol and diesel from Wednesday

‘You call this leadership?’: DA’s Liam Jacobs grills SAFA president Danny Jordaan over travel expenses

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP and member of the portfolio committee on Sports, Arts and Culture, Liam Jacobs grilled SAFA President Danny Jordaan over his leadership and travel expenses. To read on, click here.

Road Accident Fund CEO Collins Letsoalo suspended pending inquiry

Collins Letsoalo, the CEO of the Road Accident Fund (RAF), has now been placed on precautionary suspension, with full pay, after the RAF Board, during an urgent meeting, decided to withdraw his placement on special leave and subject him to an inquiry. To read on, click here.

Hope remains for missing Paarl teen as body discovered in shallow grave

The family of 16-year-old Chanelle Plaatjies from Greenhill, Paarl, says they believe she is still alive, despite the discovery of a decomposing body buried in a shallow grave near their home, just metres from where her shoe was found. To read on, click here.

Bushiri visit sinks Floyd Shivambu as MK Party secretary-general

Floyd Shivambu has been dismissed from his position as secretary-general of the Umkhonto Wesizwe Party following an investigation into his trip to Malawi. The inquiry determined that his visit to fugitive pastor Shepherd Bushiri's Enlightened Church was in violation of the party's constitution. To read on, click here.

