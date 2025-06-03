How South Africa's Youth Month aims to empower young people through skills development

Minister in the Presidency, responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, and her deputy, Mmapaseka "Steve" Letsike, led the launch of the Youth Month programme for the year in Soweto on Tuesday. Image: Supplied

Skills development and an inclusive and youth-oriented economy were some of the big talking points at the launch of this year's Youth Month programme in Soweto. The Minister in the Presidency responsible for women, youth and people with disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, her deputy, Mmapaseka "Steve" Letsike, and City of Joburg Mayor, Dada Morero, led a multi-pronged programme to kick-off Youth Month during a ceremony held at the Hector Peterson Memorial and Uncle Tom's Hall in Orlando West, Soweto.

Reflecting on the historical significance of the uprisings, renowned activist Seth Mazibuko, who is one of the few remaining faces of the uprising, announced plans from his foundation to commemorate the pivotal moment in South Africa's Struggle for freedom. Activities will include a significant march involving eight schools that participated in the uprising, as well as the unveiling of "50 untold stories of June 16". "Indeed, there will be a march that will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the June 16 uprising, which will involve eight schools that took part in the uprisings. There is also a plan to launch the 50 untold stories of June 16, which will be stories told by some of the unsung heroes of the June 16 massacre. These include people who are not necessarily from Soweto but other parts of the province and country," Mazibuko said.

Speaking to the media ahead of the launch programme, Chikunga said preparations for the celebration, developing a skilled South African youth, is an important aspect of ensuring that young people feel included in the skills and economic endeavours to ensure they are well-prepared for the future. "What we are going to be doing, from June this year to June next year, is to look at skills development for the future because some of the current skills may become redundant. We need to revitalise some of the skills so that young people with skills that are no longer in demand in terms of the market need, something can be done for those individuals. We have all these companies that are here who are displaying and exhibiting what they can do for young people," she stated.