Breakthrough imminent in investigation of IFP leader's murder

The SAPS has indicated that the police are hot on the heels of those responsible for the killing of IPF leader Khethamabala Petros Sithole in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni. Image: Facebook

The South African Police Service (SAPS) National Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, has indicated that the police are on the brink of cracking down on suspect(s) linked to the murder of IFP leader, Khethamabala Petros Sithole, who was gunned down in Ekurhuleni on Saturday evening. Sithole, who served on the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies, is reported to have been attacked and killed in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, on Saturday, with the motive for his death still unclear.

In a statement on Monday, Masemola stated that he is confident that the team assigned to investigate the murder of the IFP Member of Parliament (MP) will soon register a breakthrough. General Masemola met with the investigating team, led by Deputy National Commissioner of Crime Detection, Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya, as well as the Provincial Commissioner of Gauteng, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni, on Monday.

The investigating team briefed the national commissioner on progress made in tracking down the alleged killer. Furthermore, Masemola said he is satisfied with the amount of evidence that the investigating team has gathered thus far. “We know who we are looking for, it’s just a matter of time before we effect an arrest. Our crime intelligence operatives and seasoned detectives are on the ground actively searching for this suspect. We also urge this suspect to hand himself over to his nearest police station,” Masemola stated.

Various political parties have described Sithole as a servant of the people and a man of peace, with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) saying his death is a great loss to the nation while the African National Congress (ANC) hailed him as a true patriot. “We are deeply disturbed by the violent and senseless killing of a public representative. The assassination of Sithole, a long-standing leader within the IFP, is a tragedy that calls for urgent and thorough intervention by law enforcement,” the EFF said in a statement.