Severe delays on N3 Toll Route due to truck blockade: Motorists advised to avoid the area

Motorists are urged to brace for delays and exercise caution when traveling along the N3 Toll Route near the Roadside/Reitz Interchange in the Free State, following a total road closure caused by a blockade of trucks.

The obstruction, reported early Monday, appears to be part of an orchestrated action and has resulted in severe traffic disruption in both directions.

“Reports have been received of trucks obstructing the N3 Toll Route in both directions near the Roadside/Reitz Interchange in the Free State. This may be part of an orchestrated action.