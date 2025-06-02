Severe delays on N3 Toll Route due to truck blockade: Motorists advised to avoid the area
Trucks block the N3 Toll Route near Roadside/Reitz Interchange, causing heavy delays. Motorists urged to avoid the area, drive cautiously, and follow @n3route on X for live traffic updates.
Image: Doctor Ngcobo
Motorists are urged to brace for delays and exercise caution when traveling along the N3 Toll Route near the Roadside/Reitz Interchange in the Free State, following a total road closure caused by a blockade of trucks.
The obstruction, reported early Monday, appears to be part of an orchestrated action and has resulted in severe traffic disruption in both directions.
“Reports have been received of trucks obstructing the N3 Toll Route in both directions near the Roadside/Reitz Interchange in the Free State. This may be part of an orchestrated action.
''Road users are advised to approach the area with caution. If possible, please delay your trips to the area until further information has been received from law enforcement services on the scene,” said N3 Toll Concession chief operating officer Thania Dhoogra.
Law enforcement is on-site, actively attending to the situation. While the north- and southbound traffic is now being diverted via the off-ramps at the interchange (N3-9 Km 14.0), heavy congestion remains, and movement past the scene is slow.
“Please reduce your speed and approach this section of the N3 Toll Route with caution. Always remain vigilant and alert, and report any problems, concerns, or emergencies to the 24/7 N3 Helpline on 0800 63 43 57 or follow @n3route on X for real-time, verified traffic updates,” said Dhoogra
The N3TC strongly advises motorists to postpone travel through the affected area until the route has been cleared and reopened.
