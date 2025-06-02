Sangoma appears in court, linked to murder of two-year-old

Keneilwe Shalaba, accused of selling her two-year-old son Kutloano Shalaba, is reported to have given birth to another child while in custody. Image: Itumeleng English / Independent Newspapers

The sangoma accused of working with Keneilwe Shalaba, the mother accused of selling her two-year-old son, Kutlwano Shalaba appeared in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court on Monday. The pair faces charges of premeditated murder, human trafficking and conspiracy to commit a robbery after Kutlwano was reported missing in November last year and it later emerged that R75,000 was deposited into Shalaba's bank account on the day of his disappearance. The State alleges that Keneilwe Shalaba sold the child to sangoma Sebokoana Khounyana In court, the matter was postponed to 05 June 2025, for legal representation for Khounyana with the state revealing that it intends to oppose his release on bail.

Khounyana's first appearance comes after the body of the child was recovered last week in a shallow grave, near the R28 in Bekkersdal, Randfontein. In November last year, Keneilwe Shalaba reported that her child had been kidnapped and she was arrested three days later, after confessing to selling him to a sangoma. After further investigation, cellphone records led police to Khoanyana. When he was arrested, he confessed to playing a part in the disappearance and pointed out where the child was buried.

Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Lumka Mahanjana said that an extra charge of premeditated murder was added against Shalaba with the possibility of further charges being added. "A Lesotho national sangoma, Sebokoana Khounyana (50), appeared at the Vanderbijlpark Magistrates’ Court on charges of premeditated murder and human trafficking of a two-year-old baby Kutlwano Shalaba. "A charge of premeditated murder was added against the mother Kuneilwe Portia Shalaba (32), who was previously facing charges of human trafficking, conspiracy to commit robbery and making a false statement to the police. She said initial investigations suggested that Shalaba might have sold Kutlwano, however, as it stands, investigations are suggesting other things other than selling. However, we are still following up on those investigations and more charges might be added," Mahanjana said.

