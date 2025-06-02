Nkabane says she was not rude by eating during 'secret SETA panel members' grilling in Parliament

Minister of higher education Dr Nobuhle Nkabane has defended herself over her refusal to answer questions in Parliament. Image: Twitter

Controversial Higher Education Minister Dr Nobuhle Nkabane, who refused to answer questions posed to her by other members of Parliament in a video that has been widely circulated on social media, has taken to the same platforms to defend herself. In what is an unusual grilling by fellow ANC member and portfolio chairperson Tebogo Letsie, Nkabane could be seen chewing on something, while flatly refusing to explain what a credible appointment is, while referring Letsie to Google find out what it means instead of asking her.

Nkabane last week faced strong criticism after she appeared before the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education to explain her controversial SETA (Sector Education and Training Authority) chairperson appointments which were reversed after she had to withdraw the process. In the video, Letsie had asked Nkabane what made a person credible enough to be appointed to a position and she refused to explain the concept of credibility. In the wake of overwhelming criticism of her having the audacity to eat while questions were put to her, Nkabane said her behavior at the portfolio committee meeting has been taken out of context. "I spent the entire morning and most of the afternoon in the Portfolio Committee meeting, engaging with MPs on matters affecting higher education and training. The chair gave members permission to eat while proceedings continued. I was present, committed to answering questions. "Claims that I was rude or disrespectful are false and based on misleading clips taken out of context. I did not disrupt the process. I respect the work of Parliament and remain fully accountable to the Committee and the South African public and I encourage everyone to watch the full Committee sitting to understand the full context, not just the seconds being circulated," she said.

Meanwhile, the DA through its MP and committee member on higher education and training Karabo Khakhau has written to the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training, demanding that the committee summons Nkabane over the secret SETA Selection and Evaluation Panel. Khakhau said the demand is in terms of section 14 of the Powers and Privileges Act, read with Rule 167(a), which reads: "...a committee may, subject to the Constitution, legislation, the other provisions of these rules and resolutions of the Assembly, (a) summon any person to appear before it to give evidence on oath or affirmation, or to produce documents."

"Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs) are public institutions established to facilitate skills development and training in various economic sectors and are crucial to addressing South Africa’s high unemployment and skills gap. In this meeting, Minister Nkabane refused to furnish the committee with the names of the individuals that she claims she handpicked to evaluate all 573 SETA board Chairpersons applications and select 20 ANC loyalists from these applications for appointment," said Khakhau.