News you should know tonight: Top 5 stories you may have missed on June 2, 2025

Rain expected along the southern and eastern coasts midweek, with most inland areas remaining dry and cold.

SA weather forecast: Expect cooler temperatures and isolated showers this week

South Africa will start the week with calm and stable weather, but the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has confirmed that isolated showers and cooler temperatures are expected to arrive by midweek. To read on, click here.

Zuma blasts Ramaphosa’s US mission: ‘South Africa’s problems can’t be fixed by outsiders’

Former President Jacob Zuma has issued a stinging rebuke of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent diplomatic visit to Washington, asserting that South Africa should not rely on foreign powers to resolve its domestic challenges. To read on, click here.

Here’s what you’re likely to pay for petrol and diesel from Wednesday, June 04

Fuel taxes are set to increase for the first time in three years, but thankfully a stronger rand will shield South African motorists from fuel price hikes in June. To read on, click here.

Public safety alert: Gauteng officials warn of rising dangers in online meet-ups

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature's Portfolio Committee on Community Safety has issued a serious warning to the public amid a surge in violent crimes linked to online dating and social media mee-tups, particularly in the Maboneng precinct of Johannesburg. To read on, click here.

KZN councillor and wife implicated in alleged corruption on R29bn N3 highway upgrade

An exclusive investigation by IOL has uncovered disturbing allegations of corruption and financial misconduct involving a local politician and his wife, linked to the multi-billion rand N3 highway upgrade - a critical infrastructure project connecting Durban and Pietermaritzburg. To read on, click here.

