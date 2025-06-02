How Western Cape is leading the charge in renewable energy

The Western Cape is positioning itself as a significant player in South Africa’s renewable energy sector, as Premier Winde acknowledged the contributions of independent power producers (IPPs) such as Red Rocket to the province’s energy resilience efforts.

Premier Winde hosted Matteo Brambilla, CEO of Cape Town-based energy firm Red Rocket, during a special “on-the-road” edition of the province’s weekly energy digicon.

The event was held at the company’s head office, where Winde toured its state-of-the-art “Command Centre”, a digital hub that tracks real-time energy generation across Red Rocket’s renewable projects stretching from the Western Cape to Uganda.

Winde said the Western Cape Energy Resilience Programme aims to support the private sector and municipalities in generating a reliable and affordable supply of energy.