How Western Cape is leading the charge in renewable energy
Premier Alan Winde and Red Rocket CEO Matteo Brambilla.
Image: Supplied
The Western Cape is positioning itself as a significant player in South Africa’s renewable energy sector, as Premier Winde acknowledged the contributions of independent power producers (IPPs) such as Red Rocket to the province’s energy resilience efforts.
Premier Winde hosted Matteo Brambilla, CEO of Cape Town-based energy firm Red Rocket, during a special “on-the-road” edition of the province’s weekly energy digicon.
The event was held at the company’s head office, where Winde toured its state-of-the-art “Command Centre”, a digital hub that tracks real-time energy generation across Red Rocket’s renewable projects stretching from the Western Cape to Uganda.
Winde said the Western Cape Energy Resilience Programme aims to support the private sector and municipalities in generating a reliable and affordable supply of energy.
Red Rocket, which is marking its fifth anniversary this year, is recognised as a significant participant in South Africa’s green energy sector.
According to Brambilla, the company is now the third-largest independent power producer (IPP) in the country and has seen tremendous growth.
Brambilla revealed that the company’s energy portfolio has grown to nearly 4GW across various stages of development and operation.
“We have reached financial close and started construction on projects which include the Witberg Wind Farm, Virginia Solar Park, and Overberg Wind Farm,” he said.
Red Rocket’s mission, he added, is underpinned by a commitment to social upliftment.
Premier Winde commended the company’s efforts, saying, “We want to ensure that any energy that comes into the province’s power system is sustainable, affordable and more environmentally friendly.”
Winde acknowledged the efforts of Red Rocket and other IPPs in working towards this goal.
IOL News
