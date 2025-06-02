Cradock Four inquest resumes after nearly 40 years of silence

The inquest into the deaths of activists Sicelo Mhlauli, Fort Calata, Matthew Goniwe and Sparrow Mkhonto, known as the Cradock Four, has resumed for the third time. The four men were killed by Apartheid security forces in June 1985. Image: File picture: Benny Gool/Independent Media Archives

More than 39 years after the murder of the Cradock Four and decades of unanswered questions, the third inquest into the deaths of the Cradock Four officially got under way at the Gqeberha High Court, in the Eastern Cape on Monday. The families of Fort Calata, Matthew Goniwe, Sparrow Mkhonto and Sicelo Mhlauli are hoping this renewed legal process will finally bring closure and accountability for the brutal killings of the four anti-apartheid activists who were tortured in 1985.

The family's legal representative, Howard Varney, said that the death of the four young men was meticulously planned by the Apartheid security branch. "According to autopsy reports, Mhlauli died from stab wounds; Calata died from stabbing in the heart; Mkhonto died from a gunshot wound to the head and (was) stabbed in the heart. Mhlauli's body was found with a missing hand. "It is quite apparent that before death, the four were brutally tortured and mutilated. The Apartheid police created a cover story saying they were killed by elements from the Azanian People's Organisation (AZAPO) in a factional dispute. We intend to demonstrate that the death of the Cradock Four was brought about by way of a calculated and a premeditated decision by the Apartheid regime. It was meticulously planned by the security branch in an official operation," he stated.

Advocate Tembela Ngukaitobi, who represents some of the Goniwe family members, said he is hopeful that the truth will eventually come out in the latest inquest. "There is a high possibility that the full truth will emerge and some level of closure for the families would put an end to psychological trauma," he said. Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi attended the first day of the resumption of the inquest with departmental spokesperson, Terrence Manase indicating that “this inquest forms part of ongoing efforts by the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development to address unresolved cases from the apartheid era and to advance justice and closure for affected families and communities".